Skipping alcohol can benefit your health

As the new year begins, many people focus on self-improvement. One popular trend is giving up alcohol for the month of January. Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner Jessica Benovic from the Cleveland Clinic saidthis can improve your health.

“Some health benefits we see -- it helps lower your blood pressure. It can lower your cholesterol levels. You can also lose weight, you’renot drinking all those empty calories. It can also help boost your immune system as well,” she said.

Benovic went on to say that pausing your drinking can also give you the chance to reflect on your drinking habits. It may point to the fact that you have a more serious issue than you thought

“If you’re having cravings, strong desires or urges to drink, tryingto cut back and you’re unsuccessful, having blackouts, having negative consequences, legal things, DUI’s, interpersonal relationship problems. And some of the biggest things we see are a tolerance – meaning you need more to get the same effect or even physical withdrawal symptoms,” said Benovic.

Heavy drinkers should talk to their doctor before stopping abruptly.

