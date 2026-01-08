FPL provides saving tips amidst cold weather, need for heat

With cooler temperatures in store this winter, Florida Power and Light reminds customers of ways to save while heating their homes. Heating can take two to three times more energy than cooling, and this reflects in your monthly electricity bill.

Quickly increasing your thermostat, which may seem harmless, can trigger your home's auxiliary heating system, which takes a significant amount of energy.

"We also recommend not increasing your thermostat by more than two degrees at a time, because that sometimes can trigger your heating systems, which can add a lot more cost to your bill," FPL Spokesperson Shelly Ragsdale said.

She also suggests customers avoid heating the entire house if possible, if you and others in your home are sticking to one room.

"Use an electric blanket or even a small space heater that can keep you warm in those small areas," Ragsdale said. "Those methods are a lot more energy efficient than heating your home."

According to FPL, customers can save around 5% on their energy bills for each degree below 68 their thermostats are set to. Heating and cooling make up to 60% of the average monthly bill.

In and out of chilly season, FPL provides additional resources for energy and money saving.

