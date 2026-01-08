© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

FPL provides saving tips amidst cold weather, need for heat

WGCU | By Emma Rodriguez
Published January 8, 2026 at 4:36 PM EST
With heat indices breaking 110 degrees across South Florida, more residents are taking the cue to beat the heat and stay inside. Bianca Soriano, spokesperson for Florida Power & Light, says that this increased demand for cool air leads to harder-working air conditioning units – and ultimately, higher prices.
FPL
/
WGCU
With cooler temperatures in store this winter, Florida Power and Light reminds customers of ways to save while heating their homes. Heating can take two to three times more energy than cooling, and this reflects in your monthly electricity bill.

With cooler temperatures in store this winter, Florida Power and Light reminds customers of ways to save while heating their homes. Heating can take two to three times more energy than cooling, and this reflects in your monthly electricity bill.

Quickly increasing your thermostat, which may seem harmless, can trigger your home's auxiliary heating system, which takes a significant amount of energy.

"We also recommend not increasing your thermostat by more than two degrees at a time, because that sometimes can trigger your heating systems, which can add a lot more cost to your bill," FPL Spokesperson Shelly Ragsdale said.

She also suggests customers avoid heating the entire house if possible, if you and others in your home are sticking to one room.

"Use an electric blanket or even a small space heater that can keep you warm in those small areas," Ragsdale said. "Those methods are a lot more energy efficient than heating your home."

According to FPL, customers can save around 5% on their energy bills for each degree below 68 their thermostats are set to. Heating and cooling make up to 60% of the average monthly bill.

In and out of chilly season, FPL provides additional resources for energy and money saving.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Weather WGCU NewsFPLFlorida Power and LightEnergyMoney
Emma Rodriguez
See stories by Emma Rodriguez
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU