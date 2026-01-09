© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Looking back at the 2025 Florida economy

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published January 9, 2026 at 5:55 AM EST

It was a rollercoaster of a ride for the Florida economy in 2025. Home prices look to level off as the housing market entered a period of “course correction.” Meanwhile, Governor Ron DeSantis looked to improve homeowners’ pocketbooks by proposing to eliminate property taxes for primary residences.

Those are just some of the issues that caught WLRN’s Senior Economics Editor Tom Hudson’s attention. He spoke to us about how these issues from last year will roll over into 2026.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Business/Economy WGCU NewsSWFL In FocusFloridaEconomyeconomic developmentReal EstateTaxesProperty Tax
WGCU News
See stories by WGCU News
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU