The generational joy of the swamp buggy

The old style of Florida living is one that is hard to give up. Many who saw generations survive in the boggy wilderness grew up as part of the swamp buggy community.

These vehicles would traverse the wild Everglades and have since become a bigger part of Southwest Florida’s lineage. On Jan. 22, "Swamp Buggy Fever" will premiere on WGCU TV at 8:30 p.m.

WGCU’s Janine Zeitlin shared a feature about one family who ensures the legacy of the Swamp Buggy will live on for generations.

