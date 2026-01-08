© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The generational joy of the swamp buggy

WGCU | By WGCU News,
Janine Zeitlin
Published January 8, 2026 at 5:54 AM EST

The old style of Florida living is one that is hard to give up. Many who saw generations survive in the boggy wilderness grew up as part of the swamp buggy community.

These vehicles would traverse the wild Everglades and have since become a bigger part of Southwest Florida’s lineage. On Jan. 22, "Swamp Buggy Fever" will premiere on WGCU TV at 8:30 p.m.

WGCU’s Janine Zeitlin shared a feature about one family who ensures the legacy of the Swamp Buggy will live on for generations.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Human Interest WGCU NewsSWFL In FocusSwamp BuggySwamp BuggiesCollier CountyNaplesEvergladesHistoryFlorida HistoryDocumentary
WGCU News
See stories by WGCU News
Janine Zeitlin
See stories by Janine Zeitlin
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU