Upcoming nighttime closure for Big Carlos Pass Bridge on Jan. 12

The Lee County Department of Transportation asks motorists in the vicinity of the Big Carlos Pass Bridge to be aware of an upcoming nighttime closure during which traffic will be allowed across the bridge intermittently.

Rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 12, during the overnight hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Big Carlos Pass Bridge will close intermittently to vehicles to allow crews to set the final bridge beams, completing Span 1 (closest to Estero Island) of the bridge. The contractor expects multiple closures during this time, lasting about 30 minutes each.

Motorists should anticipate delays and are encouraged to seek alternative routes and avoid the area when possible.

This work is a part of Lee County’s project to construct a new bridge over Big Carlos Pass, from Estrellita Drive on Fort Myers Beach to the Lovers Key State Park bayside entrance on Lovers Key.

The new bridge replaces the existing drawbridge over Big Carlos Pass with a fixed-span bridge that provides a vertical navigation clearance of 60 feet.

The new bridge includes one travel lane in each direction, bicycle lanes, a 6-foot-wide sidewalk along the north side of Estero Boulevard and a 10-foot-wide shared use path along the south side of Estero Boulevard. A parking area with access to the Lovers Key State Park will be included on the southeast side of the bridge. The project also includes relocation of existing infrastructure for Lee County Utilities and Bonita Springs Utilities.

The project started in Summer 2023; completion is anticipated in Summer 2026. The project cost is about $90.8 million. The contractor is Superior Construction.

