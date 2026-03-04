USDA issues disaster declaration for Florida in wake of crop damage by 2026 freeze

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins announced a USDA disaster declaration Wednesday that supports Florida's agricultural producers impacted by historic freezes.

State information shows that 66 of Florida's 67 counties experienced freezing temperatures for multiple hours.

The declaration follows a bipartisan push by all members of Florida’s congressional delegation urging USDA to provide relief for farmers and producers devastated by the late January, early February freeze.

Preliminary estimates from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services show more than $3.1 billion in agricultural losses statewide, including major impacts to sugarcane, citrus, strawberries, and other key commodities.

A report on the crop damage "Winter storms Ezra and Gianna preliminary estimates of damage to Florida agriculture:" said :

"Winter storms Ezra (December 30, 2025 – January 1, 2026) and Gianna (January 26, 2026 – February 4, 2026) brought widespread and unexpected damage across Florida, affecting many of the state’s most productive agricultural regions during peak seasonal growth and planting periods. Beyond the immediate harm to crops, the prolonged cold temperatures caused significant stress to a wide range of specialty crops. Freeze events of this nature have not been experienced by Florida producers for decades."

The following counties have been identified as experiencing freeze-related agricultural impacts: Alachua, Baker, Bay, Bradford, Brevard, Broward, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Columbia, Collier, DeSoto, Dixie, Duval, Escambia, Flagler, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Glades, Gulf, Hamilton, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Holmes, Indian River, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Miami-Dade, Nassau, Okaloosa, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Volusia, Wakulla, Walton, and Washington.

Total estimated agricultural losses: Over $3.1 billion



Sugarcane: $1,152,122,146

Citrus: $674,660,336

Strawberries: $306,965,897

Sweet Corn: $255,363,251

Greenhouse & Nursery: $240,000,000

Tomatoes: $164,273,849

Bell Peppers: $108,380,389

Potatoes: $79,065,000

Blueberries: $78,512,400

Watermelons: $65,437,343

Squash: $24,522,275

Cabbage: $21,800,280

Sector Impacts

Citrus: Citrus fruit damages are estimated to be $85.2 million. Estimated citrus tree damages is $327.38 million, and individual tree protective infrastructure damage is estimated to be $41.48 million. Future production loss for citrus is estimated to be $220.56 million, making total citrus damage $674.66 million.

Strawberries damaged by 2026 freeze.

Non-Citrus Fruits: Strawberries and blueberries sustained the most significant damage. Estimated production losses are approximately 80% of the remaining strawberry harvest, resulting in an estimated $306.9 million in losses. Estimated production losses are approximately 90% of the blueberry crop, resulting in an estimated $78.5 million in losses.

Greenhouse and Nursery: Floriculture producers have reported freeze-related damages to approximately 20% of total value of crops, resulting in losses estimated to be approximately $240 million.

Vegetables and Melons: Tomatoes, watermelons, sweet corn, bell peppers, potatoes, and cabbage were all heavily affected. Depending on the crops estimated production losses range from 40% to 100%. Tomato losses are estimated to be $164 million; watermelons $65.4 million; sweet corn $255 million; bell peppers $108 million; potatoes $79.1 million; cabbage $21.8 million; and squash $24.5 million.

Sugarcane: Producers estimate production losses of 35%, resulting in an estimated loss of approximately $576 million for the current season. Future season damages are also estimated to be $576 million, bringing total losses to sugarcane to $1.15 billion.

Aquaculture: Preliminary reports show that the ornamental/tropical fish industry was hit hard, with upwards of 75% losses per facility, which could total upwards of $3 million or more for larger facilities.

