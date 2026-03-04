Her roar falls silent at Naples Zoo as Shani the lioness succumbs to old age, health

The roar may be gone, but the memory of Shani the lioness lingers at the Naples Zoo.

Following a period of decline related to her advanced age, the Zoo’s animal care and veterinary teams made the difficult but compassionate decision to humanely euthanize her.

At 20 years old, Shani far exceeded the typical 10-to-15-year lifespan of a lioness in the wild. Under the constant and dedicated supervision of her keepers, Shani had been receiving specialized geriatric care to manage her health.

“Our commitment to animal welfare remains our guiding principle at every stage of an animal's life,” said Jack Mulvena, Naples Zoo, President and CEO. “While saying goodbye is heartbreaking, this decision was made out of respect for Shani’s quality of life. She was a fiercely beautiful presence at the Zoo and will be deeply missed by our staff, volunteers, and the community of guests who grew to love her.”

Shani arrived at Naples Zoo in 2013 from Ohio after being genetically matched through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan with our male lion, Masamba, who passed away last year at age 16. The pair became the founders of the Zoo’s pride, famously welcoming three cubs in 2019.

Shani was a devoted mother and a powerful ambassador for African lions. Naples Zoo will sound different without her daily territorial calls, however Shani’s legacy will continue through her three sons, currently residing at the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne, Florida, and through the Zoo’s ongoing efforts to support lion conservation in the wild.

