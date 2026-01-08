Two new members appointed and one member reappointed Thursday to the FGCU Board of Trustees

Two new members have been appointed and one member reappointed Thursday to the Florida Gulf Coast Board of Trustees.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Jim Drzymala and Douglas VanOort and the reappointment of Joseph Fogg III to the FGCU board.

Joseph Fogg III, Douglas VanOort, and Jim Drzymala

Jim Drzymala

Drzymala is currently retired and previously served as a Captain in the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and retired with over 30 years of law enforcement experience. Active in his community, he serves as a member of the Abuse Counseling and Treatment Board of Directors, which aims to protect, support, and educate victims of domestic violence and survivors of sexual assault and human trafficking in Lee, Hendry, and Glades Counties. Drzymala also serves as the Treasurer of the Southwest Florida Safety Council.

Douglas VanOort

VanOort is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NeoGenomics, Inc., and a Co-Owner of Vision Ace Hardware. Active in his community, he serves as the Chairman of the Florida Gulf Coast University Foundation Board of Directors. VanOort earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Bentley University.

Joseph Fogg III

Fogg is currently retired and previously served as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Westbury Capital Partners, LLC. Active in his community, he is an Advisory Director of Morgan Stanley and Chairman of the City of Naples Citizens’ Police Review Board, and previously served as the President of The Forum Club of Naples. Fogg earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from Yale University and his master’s degree in business administration from Harvard University.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.