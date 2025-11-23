© 2025 WGCU News
Several dozen arrested in protest at Everglades detention site

WGCU | By Michael Braun
Published November 23, 2025 at 2:21 PM EST
A man, reportedly a member of the Sunrise Movement, was arrested along with a number of others Sunday at the Everglades detention site in eastern Collier County. Information on charges and the number of people arrested was not available. A public information request was made to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, which made the arrests.
Sunrise Movement/Unidos Immokalee
A man, reportedly a member of the Sunrise Movement, was arrested along with a number of others Sunday at the Everglades detention site in eastern Collier County. Information on charges and the number of people arrested was not available. A public information request was made to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, which made the arrests.
Sunrise Movement/Unidos Immokalee
A number of people blocking a road Sunday at the Everglades detention site in eastern Collier County were arrested by Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office deputies. Information on charges and the number of people arrested was not available.
Deputies with the Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office made a number of arrests Sunday at the Everglades detention suite in eastern Collier County. Charges and the number of arrests made were not available.
Sunrise Movement/Unidos Immokalee.
Deputies with the Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office made a number of arrests Sunday at the Everglades detention suite in eastern Collier County. Charges and the number of arrests made were not available.

Several dozen people were arrested Sunday at the Everglades detention facility in eastern Collier County.

Members of the national Sunrise Movement organization, which promotes action on climate change issues, were protesting at the detention center on U.S. 41 Sunday afternoon.

Photos from the action showed a group of young people wearing shirts saying "ICE Kidnapped my neighbor" sitting and blocking a portion of a road at the site.

MORE

Officers from the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office are also seen on social media video arresting several of the protestors.

Attempts to contact the Sheriff's Office in Miami-Dade were unavailing. A public information request was made to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, which made the arrests.

However, one of the Miami-Dade deputies, on video, said the charges included obstruction of justice.

Top Story Alligator AlcatrazImmigrantsImmigration and Customs EnforcementClimate Change
Michael Braun
mbraun@wgcu.org
