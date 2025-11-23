Several dozen arrested in protest at Everglades detention site
Several dozen people were arrested Sunday at the Everglades detention facility in eastern Collier County.
Members of the national Sunrise Movement organization, which promotes action on climate change issues, were protesting at the detention center on U.S. 41 Sunday afternoon.
Photos from the action showed a group of young people wearing shirts saying "ICE Kidnapped my neighbor" sitting and blocking a portion of a road at the site.
MORE
- Facebook reel from Everglades detention center arrests
- Members of climate change group arrested at Everglades detention site
Officers from the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office are also seen on social media video arresting several of the protestors.
Attempts to contact the Sheriff's Office in Miami-Dade were unavailing. A public information request was made to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, which made the arrests.
However, one of the Miami-Dade deputies, on video, said the charges included obstruction of justice.
WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.