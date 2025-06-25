© 2025 WGCU News
Alligator Alcatraz

  • In this image from undated video released by the Office of Attorney General James Uthmeier shows an isolated Everglades airfield about 45 miles (72 kms.) west of Miami that Florida officials said an immigration detention facility dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz" is just days away from being operational. (Courtesy of the Office of Attorney General James Uthmeier via AP)
    'Alligator Alcatraz' likely to be joined by northern Florida camp
    The Associated Press
    Florida officials are pursuing plans to build a second detention center to house immigrants, as part of the state's aggressive push to support the federal government's crackdown on illegal immigration. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday he's considering standing up a facility at a Florida National Guard training center known as Camp Blanding, about 30 miles southwest of Jacksonville. That location would be in addition to the site under construction at a remote airstrip in the Everglades that state officials have dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz." Democrats and activists have condemned the plan in South Florida as a callous, politically motivated spectacle.