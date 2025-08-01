How Alligator Alcatraz combats illegal immigration

In a matter of eight days, The State of Florida took a barely used Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport and transformed it into the immigration detention center known as “Alligator Alcatraz.” Gov. Ron DeSantis has continued to extoll praise on the facility and its mission to follow through on President Donald Trump's efforts of mass deportation on criminal illegal aliens. Florida State Rep. Adam Botana was part of a group given the chance to tour the facility and echoed the Governor’s decision to help Florida take on illegal immigration.

