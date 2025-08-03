© 2025 WGCU News
Mass prayer for those inside Alligator Alcatraz

Published August 3, 2025 at 5:39 AM EDT

For generations, The Miccosukee Tribe have lived and created a connection with the land that now hosts the Immigration Detention Center known as Alligator Alcatraz. Since the facility’s opening, members of the tribe have protested its rapid development, and the impact it has had on their way of living. WGCU’s Eileen Kelly ventured into the heat of The Everglades as members of the Miccosukee joined other faith leaders as part of a mass prayer for those being held within the facility.

