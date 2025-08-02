© 2025 WGCU News
Congressional concerns Over Alligator Alcatraz

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published August 2, 2025 at 5:42 AM EDT

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz was one of several Congressional Leaders who were given the chance to tour the controversial Immigration Detention Center in the heart of The Everglades. What she saw led her to introducing legislation that aims to defund the facility. She joins us to talk about her time touring Alligator Alcatraz and her concerns about how this will deal with legitimate immigration issues.

