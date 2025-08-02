Green sea turtle rescued from fishing line and cancer returns to sea to provide helpful data

A thirty-five-pound green sea turtle named Haven that spent the last six months in rehab at The Turtle Hospital in Marathon, Florida, finally got her chance to go home Friday.

1 of 5 — TourDeTurtle_02.jpg A moment of wonder: a young girl watches as Haven, a juvenile green sea turtle equipped with a satellite tracker, prepares for release at Sombrero Beach in the Florida Keys on Friday, August 1, 2025. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Credit: Mark Hedden / Florida Keys News Bureau) Mark Hedden 2 of 5 — TourDeTurtle_01.jpg After months of rehab, laser treatment, and cancer-fighting eye drops, 8-year-old green sea turtle Haven was declared healthy and returned to the sea. Wrapped in fishing line and covered in fibropapilloma tumors when rescued, Haven’s release drew a crowd to Sombrero Beach as she joined the Sea Turtle Conservancy’s Tour de Turtles. Follow her journey at TourdeTurtles.org. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Credit: Mark Hedden / Florida Keys News Bureau) Mark Hedden 3 of 5 — TourDeTurtle_05.jpg A group of curious kids gathers around Haven, a juvenile green sea turtle, as Richie Moretti, founder of The Turtle Hospital, and manager Bette Zirkelbach explain the satellite tracker attached to her shell before her release on Friday, August 1, 2025, at Sombrero Beach. The tracker will allow researchers to follow Haven as part of the Tour de Turtles program. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Credit: Mark Hedden / Florida Keys News Bureau) Mark Hedden 4 of 5 — TourDeTurtle_04jpg.jpg Haven, a juvenile green sea turtle fitted with a satellite tracker, swims into the waters at Sombrero Beach after her release on Friday, August 1, 2025. Fully rehabilitated at The Turtle Hospital, she now begins her journey as part of the Sea Turtle Conservancy’s Tour de Turtles event. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Credit: Mark Hedden / Florida Keys News Bureau) Mark Hedden 5 of 5 — TourDeTurtle_03.jpg Haven, a thirty-five-pound green sea turtle, took her time at her release on Friday, August 1, 2025, at a crowded Sombrero Beach in Marathon while marking her entry as the only rehabilitated and only juvenile in this year’s Sea Turtle Conservancy Tour de Turtles event. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Credit: Mark Hedden / Florida Keys News Bureau) Mark Hedden

The 8-year-old endangered green sea turtle spent the last six months rehabilitating at The Turtle Hospital after being rescued, wrapped in fishing line and covered in fibropapilloma tumors. Following months of rehab, laser treatment, and cancer-fighting eye drops, Haven was declared healthy and ready to return to the sea.

Haven took her time at her release on Friday, at a crowded Sombrero Beach in Marathon while marking her entry as the only rehabilitated and only juvenile in this year’s Sea Turtle Conservancy’s Tour de Turtles event.

Participants in this “race” are typically nesting female adults that migrate several thousand miles over the course of three months from August to October – proving endurance matters more than speed. However, the satellite tracking continues for about a year, which is when the transmitters typically fall off. Sea Turtle Conservancy Communications Coordinator Lexie Beach says that juveniles are “laid back” in comparison.

“We don’t expect them to migrate far distances, so they hang around the Keys and they’re feeding on seagrass, on jellyfish,” she says. “We anticipate Haven will stick close to home and probably just travel maybe a couple hundred miles.”

The turtles are equipped with a small satellite transmitter attached by a special epoxy to the tops of their carapaces.

“Every time she surfaces, that satellite transmitter will send a ping, and it will update either on the Tour de Turtles website or our STC Sea Turtle Tracker app,” says Beach.

Haven was rehabilitated at The Turtle Hospital, which has released more than 3,000 sea turtles since its founding as Florida’s first licensed turtle rehab facility in 1986 by Richie Moretti.

“We’re especially interested to see how her migration pattern and her behaviors might differ from the wild adult nesting turtles that we’re tracking,” says Beach.

The satellite-monitored journey gives researchers valuable data about the migratory patterns of sea turtles while raising awareness about the threats they face. The public can follow each of the turtle entries and root for their favorite by visiting TourdeTurtles.org.