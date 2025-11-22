Barring something odd, there will be no landfalling U.S. hurricanes this season

It’s now safe to say this year’s hurricane season did not turn out as initially forecast.

Before the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane season, AccuWeather said the conditions would be "super-charged" and "potentially explosive."

Now that the season is nearly over, the global weather forecaster is among the first to call it: there will likely be no U.S. hurricane landfalls.

“The U.S. benefited from a combination of unique atmospheric conditions, the timing of cold fronts pushing across the East Coast and a lot of luck to make it through the peak of the season without a single hurricane landfall," Jonathan Porter, AccuWeather 's chief meteorologist, said.

Chantall made landfall this year in Texas, but it wasn’t a hurricane. The weak tropical storm quickly dissipated.

If no additional storms develop, this season will be nearly average.

All three major forecasting institutions — AccuWeather, Colorado State University, and the National Weather Service overpredicted total storm counts before the season, although all three correctly anticipated above-normal, major hurricane activity.

This season produced three powerful Category 5 storms: Erin, Humberto, and Melissa. Only the 2005 season saw more, with four.

AccuWeather’s super-charged pre-season prediction came true with Hurricane Melissa, with sustained winds of an incredible 185 miles per hour, it was the strongest hurricane to make landfall in Jamaica since record-keeping began.

Hurricane season officially ends on November 30th.

