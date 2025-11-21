© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Charlotte schools name Golden Apple Awards finalists

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published November 21, 2025 at 9:49 AM EST
jarmoluk / Pixabay
/
Creative Commons

Charlotte County Public Schools has announced the finalists for the 2025 Golden Apple Teacher of the Year and Support Employee of the Year awards. These people have distinguished themselves through their dedication to students, their contributions to their school communities, and their commitment to supporting a positive learning environment.

Teacher of the Year finalists:

  • Theresa Waller, Charlotte Technical College
  • Chassity Strauss, Murdock Middle School
  • Becki Mendelsohn, L.A. Ainger Middle School
  • Allie Gregory, Kingsway Elementary
  • Emilie Zusman, Charlotte High School

Support Employee of the Year finalists:
  • Taleshia Anthony, CCPS Early Childhood Programs
  • Ciara Wells, Port Charlotte High School
  • Marlene Civin, Charlotte Harbor Center School
  • Karen Sullivan, Sallie Jones Elementary School
  • Jessica Baker, East Elementary School

The finalists will be honored during the Golden Apple Gala Awards celebration on Jan. 9, 2026, at the Sunseeker Resort. The event will recognize the impactful work of educators and support professionals across Charlotte County and will culminate with the announcement of this year’s winners.
Tags
Education WGCU NewsCharlotte County schools
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU