Charlotte schools name Golden Apple Awards finalists
Charlotte County Public Schools has announced the finalists for the 2025 Golden Apple Teacher of the Year and Support Employee of the Year awards. These people have distinguished themselves through their dedication to students, their contributions to their school communities, and their commitment to supporting a positive learning environment.
Teacher of the Year finalists:
Support Employee of the Year finalists:
The finalists will be honored during the Golden Apple Gala Awards celebration on Jan. 9, 2026, at the Sunseeker Resort. The event will recognize the impactful work of educators and support professionals across Charlotte County and will culminate with the announcement of this year’s winners.