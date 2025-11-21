Charlotte schools name Golden Apple Awards finalists

Charlotte County Public Schools has announced the finalists for the 2025 Golden Apple Teacher of the Year and Support Employee of the Year awards. These people have distinguished themselves through their dedication to students, their contributions to their school communities, and their commitment to supporting a positive learning environment.

Teacher of the Year finalists:



Theresa Waller, Charlotte Technical College

Chassity Strauss, Murdock Middle School

Becki Mendelsohn, L.A. Ainger Middle School

Allie Gregory, Kingsway Elementary

Emilie Zusman, Charlotte High School

Support Employee of the Year finalists:



Taleshia Anthony, CCPS Early Childhood Programs

Ciara Wells, Port Charlotte High School

Marlene Civin, Charlotte Harbor Center School

Karen Sullivan, Sallie Jones Elementary School

Jessica Baker, East Elementary School

The finalists will be honored during the Golden Apple Gala Awards celebration on Jan. 9, 2026, at the Sunseeker Resort. The event will recognize the impactful work of educators and support professionals across Charlotte County and will culminate with the announcement of this year’s winners.

