Sarasota man indicted in fraud scheme while living in Naples

A Sarasota man is now under indictment on charges of wire fraud, money laundering and making a false tax return.

The indictment was unsealed Thursday against Brent Adam Seaman, 51. He is facing five counts of wire fraud, four counts of money laundering, and two counts of making a false tax return.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison on each wire fraud count, 10 years on each money laundering count, and up to 3 years for each count of making a false tax return.

According to the indictment, from approximately June 2019 to November 2022, Seaman was a resident of Naples, Florida and operated multiple Florida LLCs collectively referred to as “Accanito.” Seaman falsely perpetrated an investment fraud scheme representing himself as a successful investor, currency trader, and entrepreneur.

As a part of the scheme, the indictment alleges that he falsely promised guaranteed rates of return on investments to investors, caused investors to lose substantial portions of their investments, and used investor funds to repay other investors.

The indictment further alleges that Seaman used investor funds for luxury and personal items. He is charged with laundering money to pay personal rent, purchase a Ferrari, buy jewelry, and charter a private jet. Seaman is also charged with underreporting his income on his 2019 and 2020 federal tax returns.

