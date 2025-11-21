© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lee County teacher investigations over Charlie Kirk social media posts amounted to 10

WGCU | By Dayna Harpster
Published November 21, 2025 at 11:51 AM EST
Crime scene tape surrounds Utah Valley University after Turning Point USA CEO and co-founder Charlie Kirk was shot and killed, Sept. 13, 2025, in Orem, Utah.
Lindsey Wasson
/
AP
Crime scene tape surrounds Utah Valley University after Turning Point USA CEO and co-founder Charlie Kirk was shot and killed, Sept. 13, 2025, in Orem, Utah.

A total of 10 Lee County teachers were investigated regarding social media posts about the death of Charlie Kirk, according to recent local media reports.

Brian Brown, Jennifer Chalker, Nicole Maxwell, Daemar Harleston and Lederian Townsend were asked to stay home, with pay, according to Lee schools spokesman Rob Spicker. They were not suspended, as claimed in other local media. All five were back in the classroom on or about Oct. 9, Spicker said.

MORE

Teachers Morgan Wright and Lindsay Davis were suspended for two weeks without pay. They returned to work Nov. 3.

Superintendent Denise Carlin recommended the firing of teachers Sarah Seado, Brooke Wold and Maria Roller. Seado resigned. State hearings are pending regarding Wold and Roller, who have appealed the decision.

Meanwhile, Brooke Wold and Morgan Wright have brought federal suits against Carlin, claiming their First Amendment rights were violated.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Education WGCU NewsSchool District of Lee CountyCollier County Public SchoolsCharlotte County schools
Dayna Harpster
See stories by Dayna Harpster
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU