Lee County teacher investigations over Charlie Kirk social media posts amounted to 10

A total of 10 Lee County teachers were investigated regarding social media posts about the death of Charlie Kirk, according to recent local media reports.

Brian Brown, Jennifer Chalker, Nicole Maxwell, Daemar Harleston and Lederian Townsend were asked to stay home, with pay, according to Lee schools spokesman Rob Spicker. They were not suspended, as claimed in other local media. All five were back in the classroom on or about Oct. 9, Spicker said.

Teachers Morgan Wright and Lindsay Davis were suspended for two weeks without pay. They returned to work Nov. 3.

Superintendent Denise Carlin recommended the firing of teachers Sarah Seado, Brooke Wold and Maria Roller. Seado resigned. State hearings are pending regarding Wold and Roller, who have appealed the decision.

Meanwhile, Brooke Wold and Morgan Wright have brought federal suits against Carlin, claiming their First Amendment rights were violated.

