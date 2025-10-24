© 2025 WGCU News
Content of Lee teachers' social media posts made public

WGCU | By Dayna Harpster
Published October 24, 2025 at 4:16 PM EDT
Social media remarks from three Lee County teachers in response to the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk have been made public.

In response to a records request, The School District of Lee County is releasing the content of three social media posts by system teachers. WGCU News is not identifying the teachers by name.

One posted, “What’s that about the cost of the second amendment being ‘some gun deaths every year’? Bye Charlie” with an applause emoji and three fire emojis.

Another stated, “I pray Charlie receives whatever God sees fit,” with a smile emoji. The same teacher posted, “sounds like he made a sacrifice that was worth it for him.”

And another wrote, “I’m so sorry but … to put it lightly. This did not sadden me in any way shape or form if you know what I mean,” along with a smile emoji. The teacher also re-posted another user’s comment, “You deserve a break. Stop healing. Choose violence. Go bat*&^% insane. Do it for the plot.”

Superintendent Denise Carlin has recommended all three employees be fired. The school system says one teacher has resigned, one has left the state and the other has until Nov. 4 to contest the decision.
Education WGCU NewsSchool District of Lee CountyLee County School DistrictLee County School BoardCharlie KirkSocial Media
Dayna Harpster
