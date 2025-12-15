© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Harlem residents rich with pride during amphitheater dedication

WGCU | By Eileen Kelley
Published December 15, 2025 at 7:57 PM EST

James Bingham sits near a shady tree and smiles. Before his eyes is a new amphitheater — a first for not only the Harlem Community, but for all of Hendry County.

Harlem was created a century ago as a settlement for black workers from the Caribbean who worked the sugar fields.

For many in this community of less than 3,000 people, Harlem has been their home for generations. It’s a proud place. A place where wealth is more than money. Wealth is having goodness and grace. Their riches come from other blessings such as community and faith.

Bingham, a pastor, believes a higher power helped guide Harlem resident and long-time public servant Janet Taylor for visioning the amphitheater.

" I thank God that Miss Taylor was given that vision to do this, because this is such an awesome deal," said Bingham. "...I think the spirit of the Lord just gave it to her and she's done an awesome job with it."

Taylor was a farmworker who later became the first black female police officer in the Clewiston Police Department. She then became a Hendry County Commissioner for 22 years.

A three-year-old community park that now boasts the county's only amphitheater was named after Taylor.

On Saturday, Taylor addressed the crowd gathered to celebrate Harlem’s richness.

"It is with great joy and immense pride that I welcome you to this historical occasion, the grand opening of our very first amphitheater in Henry County. Give yourself applause, and it's located right here in the beautiful Janet B. Taylor Community Tree Park. Today marks more than the unveiling of a new structure. ... It's a celebration of progress, partnership and the enduring power of community. Community is everything."

Taylor and others said they envision that the amphitheater will be used regionally for concerts and other events.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Human Interest WGCU NewsHendry CountyHarlem
Eileen Kelley
See stories by Eileen Kelley
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU
  • Environment
    ‘Tis the Season for Holly
    Dr. Jerry Jackson
    If asked “What plant best symbolizes the winter season?”, most people might say “Christmas trees”, but a fair number might instead suggest holly. Several species of holly are native to North America. Most are evergreen, have thick, somewhat shiny leaves that are resistant to colder climates, and are bordered and tipped with sharp points that protect the leaves from winter plant “munchers”, and in winter bear small red fruits that add to their winter holiday appeal. The fruits are eaten by many bird species and the seeds inside the fruits are deposited with a bit of fertilizer to begin growth in the spring. Some holly species grow into large trees.
  • Moments from the Hanukkah menorah lighting ceremony, marking the commencement of the Festival of Lights on December 7, 2023, at Founder’s Square, Babcock Ranch, FL. Chabad of Charlotte County and Shalom Babcock hosted the menorah lighting and the ceremony symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness, a message that resonates universally and embodies the essence of the Hanukkah festival. A candle on the menorah will be lit each night for the next 8 nights.
    Culture and Connections
    Where to celebrate Hanukkah around Southwest Florida
    Elizabeth Andarge
    This year, synagogues and Chabad centers from Naples to Fort Myers are inviting residents of all backgrounds to join the festivities. Below is a guide to local events.
  • Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks with Naples City Manager Gary Young and Naples Mayor Teresa Heitmann on the damaged historic Naples pier in the city on Aug. 29.
    Government & Politics
    City of Naples receives FEMA obligation for Naples Pier rebuild
    WGCU Staff
    A FEMA grant of more than $11 million has been granted Naples for the reconstruction of the iconic and popular city pier.The funds, $11,401,144.20, were announced Friday afternoon by Congressman Byron Donalds.