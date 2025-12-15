Harlem residents rich with pride during amphitheater dedication

James Bingham sits near a shady tree and smiles. Before his eyes is a new amphitheater — a first for not only the Harlem Community, but for all of Hendry County.

Harlem was created a century ago as a settlement for black workers from the Caribbean who worked the sugar fields.

For many in this community of less than 3,000 people, Harlem has been their home for generations. It’s a proud place. A place where wealth is more than money. Wealth is having goodness and grace. Their riches come from other blessings such as community and faith.

Bingham, a pastor, believes a higher power helped guide Harlem resident and long-time public servant Janet Taylor for visioning the amphitheater.

" I thank God that Miss Taylor was given that vision to do this, because this is such an awesome deal," said Bingham. "...I think the spirit of the Lord just gave it to her and she's done an awesome job with it."

Taylor was a farmworker who later became the first black female police officer in the Clewiston Police Department. She then became a Hendry County Commissioner for 22 years.

A three-year-old community park that now boasts the county's only amphitheater was named after Taylor.

On Saturday, Taylor addressed the crowd gathered to celebrate Harlem’s richness.

"It is with great joy and immense pride that I welcome you to this historical occasion, the grand opening of our very first amphitheater in Henry County. Give yourself applause, and it's located right here in the beautiful Janet B. Taylor Community Tree Park. Today marks more than the unveiling of a new structure. ... It's a celebration of progress, partnership and the enduring power of community. Community is everything."

Taylor and others said they envision that the amphitheater will be used regionally for concerts and other events.

