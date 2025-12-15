Petrosky sworn in as new Lee County Commissioner

Lee County now has a new commissioner. Thirty-four-year-old Patricia 'Trish' Petrosky was sworn in Monday on the steps of the Old Lee County Courthouse in Fort Myers.

Governor Ron DeSantis appointed Petrosky to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Commissioner Mike Greenwell. He died of cancer October 9.

The oath was administered by Stacey Rohland, executive assistant for the commission office in District 5, which Petrosky now will represent. Rohland is a notary.

Current Commissioners Cecil Pendergrass and David Mulicka observed the swearing-in ceremony.

District 5 includes much of the Alva area and Lehigh Acres in northeast Lee County.

Petrosky has worked as a realtor and at Evangelical Christian School in recent years in Lee County.

The county administration said the next regularly scheduled commission meeting will be January 20, 2026, and that will be Petrosky's first.

