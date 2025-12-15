© 2025 WGCU News
Petrosky sworn in as new Lee County Commissioner

WGCU | By Mike Walcher
Published December 15, 2025 at 4:17 PM EST
New Lee County Commissioner Patricia 'Trish' Petrosky takes the oath of office on the steps of the Old Lee County Courthouse. Commissioners Cecil Pendergrass and David Mulicka observed the swearing-in ceremony.
New Lee County Commissioner Patricia 'Trish' Petrosky takes the oath of office on the steps of the old Lee courthouse. Commissioners Cecil Pendergrass and David Mulicka observed the swearing-in ceremony.

Lee County now has a new commissioner. Thirty-four-year-old Patricia 'Trish' Petrosky was sworn in Monday on the steps of the Old Lee County Courthouse in Fort Myers.

Governor Ron DeSantis appointed Petrosky to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Commissioner Mike Greenwell. He died of cancer October 9.

The oath was administered by Stacey Rohland, executive assistant for the commission office in District 5, which Petrosky now will represent. Rohland is a notary.

Current Commissioners Cecil Pendergrass and David Mulicka observed the swearing-in ceremony.

District 5 includes much of the Alva area and Lehigh Acres in northeast Lee County.

Petrosky has worked as a realtor and at Evangelical Christian School in recent years in Lee County.

The county administration said the next regularly scheduled commission meeting will be January 20, 2026, and that will be Petrosky's first.

Mike Walcher is a reporter with WGCU News. He also teaches Journalism at Florida Gulf Coast University.

Tags
Government & Politics Lee County CommissionWGCUWGCU News
Mike Walcher
Forty-one-year veteran of television news in markets around the country, including more than 18 years as an anchor and reporter at WINK-TV in southwest Florida.
See stories by Mike Walcher
