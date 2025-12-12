City of Naples receives FEMA obligation for Naples Pier rebuild

A FEMA grant of more than $11 million has been awarded Naples for the reconstruction of the iconic and popular city pier.

The funds, $11,401,144.20, were announced Friday afternoon by Congressman Byron Donalds.

"Congratulations to all involved. This is a major win for SWFL," the congressman posted on X.

The city issued a press released that said FEMA notified members of Florida’s Congressional Delegation that the agency has advanced the project through the Department of Homeland Security, completing federal review.

The FEMA Grants Portal has been updated to reflect the approved obligation of funds to the State of Florida as the grant recipient.

With this action completed, Naples remains on track to issue the Notice to Proceed (NTP) to the pier contractor on January 5, 2026.

The City a list of politicians and others who helped contributed to securing funding, including Mayor Teresa Heitmann and the Naples City Council, Senator and Former Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, Donalds, Senator Rick Scott, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers General Graham, FEMA leadership, and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, whose coordination and support were instrumental throughout the federal review process.

Heitmann emphasized the significance of this milestone for the Naples community.

“This is truly a wonderful Christmas gift for our residents and for everyone who treasures the Naples Pier," she said. "The obligation of these funds brings us one step closer to restoring a landmark that reflects the heart of our city. We are grateful for the dedicated work of our partners and staff who have moved this project forward.”

For updates and project information, please visit www.naplesgov.com/PierRebuild or contact the Communications Division at (239) 213-1001.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.