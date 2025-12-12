Undocumented Cuban found guilty in theft of trailers meant for those displaced by Hurricane Ian

Ivan Gutierrez Miranda

Florida's Office of Statewide Prosecution secured the conviction of Ivan Gutierrez Miranda for stealing and reselling trailers meant for recovering hurricane victims who lost and were rebuilding their homes.

Miranda, 45, was found guilty of a RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) violation, Conspiracy to Commit RICO, Organized Scheme to Defraud, and five counts of Dealing in Stolen Property.

Sentencing is scheduled for January 26. Miranda faces up to 165 years in the Florida Department of Corrections, with a mandatory minimum of eight years. After serving his sentence, Miranda will be deported.

A news release from the OSP said Miranda is a Cuban national who entered the United States illegally in 2022.

An investigation conducted by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol found that Miranda and his codefendants operated in the early morning hours as well as late evening in an attempt to blend in during the state of emergency where RVs/Campers were being moved daily to aid displaced Floridians in need due to Hurricane Ian.

Miranda was arrested almost a year to the day after Ian hit the area by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

After a week-and-a-half-long trial, the Office of Statewide Prosecution secured a guilty verdict against Miranda. A key piece of evidence in the trial was a video Miranda filmed, in which he advertised the features of the stolen trailers.

