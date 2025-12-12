Nominations being sought for the last land buys as Conservation Charlotte funding dwindles

Charlotte County residents decided they wanted a land conservation program, and were willing to tax themselves for 20 years to pay for it.

“Protecting environmentally sensitive lands balances the impacts of future growth while buffering sensitive areas from encroachment,” Conservation Charlotte organizers wrote on its website. “Environmentally sensitive lands perform free services for us, including flood control, filtering our water resources, recharging our aquifer, cleaning our air, and providing open spaces and recreational opportunities.”

A 2006 county survey showed strong public support for sensitive land acquisition. A referendum soon easily passed, and homeowners agreed to pay an extra dollar for every $5,000 in their home’s taxable value.

Since then, the Conservation Charlotte environmentally sensitive land-buying program has spent nearly $77 million buying preserves, land buffers to help keep contaminants out of Charlotte Harbor and major creeks, and acres and acres of wetlands, uplands, and lowlands. Land for the public. Land for endangered species. Land to connect other parcels of empty land.

The land bought by the program is open to the public. Many areas have become popular places to hike, kayak, fish, and watch birds. Even all the plants and animals on Conservation Charlotte properties are protected.

The 20-year life of the program is almost over. But not quite.

Charlotte County is asking its residents which environmentally sensitive lands should be bought with the dwindling dollars in the Conservation Charlotte program's coffers.

Charlotte County / WGCU Prairie Creek Preserve is more than1,600 acres of scrubby flatwoods, palmetto prairies and pine flatwoods. Prairie Creek is a tributary of Shell Creek Reservoir, the source of drinking water for the City of Punta Gorda and parts of unincorporated Charlotte County providing 8 million gallons of water daily.



Anyone can nominate a property. The land will be evaluated on criteria including rarity, habitat quality, water resources, connectedness to existing preserves, and long-term manageability.

Residents can nominate parcels to buy at Charlotte County’s website, or click here.

Environmental reporting for WGCU is funded in part by VoLo Foundation, a non-profit with a mission to accelerate change and global impact by supporting science-based climate solutions, enhancing education, and improving health.

