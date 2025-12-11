End nearing for Red Sox' former ballfield -- City of Palms Park

It appears City of Palms Park in Fort Myers will be torn down. That's the initial decision of city leaders about the former spring training home of the Boston Red Sox.

Fort Myers council members met in a workshop and decided that demolition is the best option for the stadium.

City of Palms was built just south of downtown Fort Myers more than 30 years ago. An engineering study concluded it would take substantial restoration to save the place. The study does not estimate the cost, but city officials said there's no doubt it would quite large.

City officials said it surely would be much more than the estimated $1 million to demolish the stadium and the other practice fields around it. The council showed no desire to launch into an expensive restoration project. It means city officials will seek proposals for demolition of the stadium and surrounding fields.

Council member Diana Giraldo did suggest saving some of the lettering and plaques at City of Palms, and building some kind of historic display after demolition. Other council members said they agree with that.

The Boston Red Sox left City of Palms after spring training in 2011. Fort Myers has struggled with what to do with the stadium, and the 13 acres of the park, ever since. The city said it is paying about $200,000 a year for upkeep.

The real estate is considered prime and could attract a variety of businesses or housing projects, after City of Palms is gone.

The council still has to take a formal vote to authorize requests for demolition proposals and costs. That will have to happen at a regular meeting. It's not known when that meeting and agenda item will be scheduled.

In recent years City of Palms has been used for Easter sunrise services, and for college and amateur baseball games. The city tried to interest a soccer club, but those efforts have not produced a team for the park.

