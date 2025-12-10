© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Collier School System says no to one plea from charter academy but doesn't refuse another

WGCU | By Dayna Harpster
Published December 10, 2025 at 4:47 PM EST
Naples Park Elementary School

The Collier County School System is refusing the plea of a charter academy to co-locate within one school but has cracked open the door to another.

During the final day of the last session, the Florida Legislature passed a measure that allows so-called “Schools of Hope” charter academies to occupy space in and use the services of underperforming or underutilized public schools. That has drawn ire from proponents of traditional public schools who believe that the new rule, combined with the private school voucher system in Florida, has all but doomed the state’s public schools.

Everglades City School

Mater Academy sent letters to Collier County Superintendent Leslie Ricciardelli about its intention to move into Naples Park Elementary School and Everglades City School.

Although Naples Park is an A-rated school, the latest Florida Inventory of School Houses lists its occupancy at just 48 percent.

That doesn’t reflect the spaces used by programs for students with disabilities, for arts or physical education, pre-K or after-school programs, according to Ricciardelli’s response, which refuses the request on grounds of “material impracticability.”

Everglades City School has a 25 percent utilization rate, according to the state inventory. The system’s response about that school asks for more information and a floor plan.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Education WGCU NewsCollier County Public SchoolsEverglades City
Dayna Harpster
See stories by Dayna Harpster
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU