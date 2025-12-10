Florida AG Uthmeier files suit against Starbucks over what he calls race-based quotas

Former A-G Ashley Moody filed a complaint with the Florida Commission on Human Relations last year.

The case was closed after a commission investigation found what it called no reasonable cause to believe the company violated state anti-discrimination law.

But speaking Wednesday on the social media X, Uthmeier said Starbucks weaponized diversity, equity, and inclusion policies to impose racial quotas.

"The coffee empire set numerical racial targets for their workforce, and they tied executive bonuses to those targets. That is brazen discrimination, and it is against the law," he said.

Uthmeier's office is looking for current or former Starbucks employees who believe they've faced discrimination.

Uthmeier earlier dropped an administrative case involving allegations that Starbucks improperly used race-based hiring practices.

Administrative Law Judge Robert Telfer on Monday issued an order closing a case that Moody filed last year.

Telfer’s order came after Uthmeier’s office on Nov. 26 said it was dismissing the administrative case.

Moody, who is now a U.S. senator, in May 2024 filed a complaint with the Florida Commission on Human Relations alleging that Starbucks had policies that “appear on their face to be racial quotas.”

The News Service of Florida and WUSF Public Media contributed to this report.