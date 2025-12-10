South Florida's gloomy day; when will it clear?

South Florida had a gloomy Tuesday, with thick clouds lingering all day and intermittent rain. The cold front has lost some forward speed and remains close enough to South Florida to continue producing widespread cloud cover and showers.

Beneficial Rain

This is much-needed rain across South Florida. Although not as severe as the drought across the Panhandle, as of December 4, interior areas of South Florida, including Southwest Florida, are under a moderate drought.

Rain totals between Monday and Tuesday.

Miami Area: 0.13 inches

Fort Lauderdale Area: 1.48 inches

Fort Myers: 0.41 inches

Naples: 0.83 inches

West Palm Beach: 0.03 inches

Some of these official totals might not seem impressive, and perhaps you may have a local weather station with a rain gauge that recorded higher amounts, but keep in mind that these rain gauges have hardly had any rain the past month, with Thanksgiving being the last notable active rainy day for most.

A complete drought report, which may show a slight improvement, will be issued on Thursday morning, and we will publish an article discussing the changes then.

Most of South Florida, to a lesser extent the Keys, will be on a clearing trend overnight into Wednesday. Temperatures will fall across southeast Florida into the mid- to upper 60s, with some humid air around. Southwest Florida will be cooler with lows on Wednesday morning in the low 60s. The coolest morning will be from Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with lows in the low-60s for the southeast and in the upper 50s for southwest Florida. Wednesday afternoon and Thursday will be lovely, with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid-70s, with noticeably lower humidity.

