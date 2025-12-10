© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The long-awaited return of Matlacha’s Art Walk

WGCU | By WGCU News,
Samuel Brucker
Published December 10, 2025 at 5:30 AM EST

Three years ago, Hurricane Ian tore through the small island community of Matlacha, leaving a trail of destruction in its path. The main road was left torn and tattered and most of the local businesses, including many one-of-a-kind art galleries, were inundated with unyielding wind and high flood waters.

However, the spirit of the locals won’t falter. Local artists have united to assist in the rebuilding process and rekindle a popular tradition. As WGCU’s Samuel Brucker reports, the return of the popular Art Walk was the perfect way to get the island back to its roots.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Arts & Culture WGCU NewsSWFL In FocusMatlachaHurricane IanLee CountyArtsArts DistrictArts & Culture
WGCU News
See stories by WGCU News
Samuel Brucker
See stories by Samuel Brucker
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU
  • Allegiant will host a hiring event in partnership with Goodwill to fill key positions at Punta Gorda Airport. The event will take place Dec. 16, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at The Goodwill Community Resource Center on Peachland Boulevard in Port Charlotte.
    Human Interest
    Allegiant and Goodwill to host hiring event at Punta Gorda Airport
    WGCU Staff
    Allegiant is to host a hiring event in partnership with Goodwill to fill key positions at Punta Gorda Airport. The event will take place Dec. 16, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at The Goodwill Community Resource Center on Peachland Boulevard in Port Charlotte.
  • FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference Aug. 12, 2025, in Tampa.
    Government & Politics
    Florida governor declares Muslim civil rights group a terrorist organization
    The Associated Press
    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has designated one of the largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy groups in the U.S. a "foreign terrorist organization," following a similar step by Texas last month. The directive against the Council on American-Islamic Relations comes in an executive order DeSantis posted on the social media site X Monday. It also gives the same label to the Muslim Brotherhood. Neither CAIR nor the Muslim Brotherhood is designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the U.S. government. The order instructs Florida agencies to prevent the two groups and those who have provided them material support from receiving contracts, employment and funds from a state executive or cabinet agency.
  • Education
    The lasting legacy of Dunbar High School
    WGCU News
    Nearly 100 years has passed since Dunbar High School first opened its door to students to provide the black community of Southwest Florida with the same educational standards as everyone else.