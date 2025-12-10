The long-awaited return of Matlacha’s Art Walk

Three years ago, Hurricane Ian tore through the small island community of Matlacha, leaving a trail of destruction in its path. The main road was left torn and tattered and most of the local businesses, including many one-of-a-kind art galleries, were inundated with unyielding wind and high flood waters.

However, the spirit of the locals won’t falter. Local artists have united to assist in the rebuilding process and rekindle a popular tradition. As WGCU’s Samuel Brucker reports, the return of the popular Art Walk was the perfect way to get the island back to its roots.

