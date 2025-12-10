Rabies alert issued in Charlotte County after bat tests positive

Charlotte County Animal Control, in coordination with the Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County, has issued a 30-day rabies alert following confirmation that a bat in the McKee Street/Bennett Drive area of Port Charlotte tested positive for rabies.

Alert Area Boundaries

East: Includes portions of S. McCall Road, Oarsman Street, Hideaway Place, and all areas extending eastward for one-mile from the intersection of Mckee Street and Bennett Drive.



West: Extends to Legend Street, Coliseum Boulevard, Wilmington Boulevard including all locations within a one-mile distance west of the intersection at Mckee Street and Bennett Drive.



North: Includes Romford Avenue, Foresman Boulevard, Gillot Boulevard and David Boulevard, covering all areas within a one-mile distance north of the intersection at Mckee Street and Bennett Drive.



South: Includes portions of Isabell Avenue, Martha Avenue, Overton Avenue and Sailors Way, covering all areas within a one-mile distance south of the intersection at Mckee Street and Bennett Drive.

Ashley Turner, Charlotte County’s Public Safety Public Information Officer, explains:

“This alert serves as a reminder that rabies is present in the wild animal population and poses a risk to unvaccinated domestic animals.”

Turner added that while this alert is specific to the identified area, rabies can occur anywhere in Charlotte County, and caution is advised countywide.

Recommendations for Residents and Visitors

Ensure all domestic pets are vaccinated against rabies and vaccinations remain current



Avoid contact with wildlife, particularly raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats, and coyotes.



Do not feed or attract wild animals by leaving pet food outdoors or unsecured trash



Never adopt, handle, or attempt to rescue wild animals, even if they appear friendly or injured.



Secure homes and buildings to prevent bats from entering.



Report animal bites or scratches immediately to Charlotte County Animal Control at 941-833-5690 or the Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County at 941-624-7200.



If your pet is bitten or exposed to a wild animal, seek veterinary care immediately and contact Animal Control at 941-833-5690.



Report stray or suspicious animals to Animal Control for removal.

The Florida Wildlife Commission says bats do carry rabies, and are one of the primary vectors for rabies exposure in the United States.

Although bats are rabies vectors, raccoons and foxes have a higher incidence of rabies than bats do. Still, many people fear bats more as a rabies vector, and the primary reason is because of misinformation or a lack of knowledge about bats. Popular culture and media representations of bats may have made this worse by creating fear or worry about bats.

Most bats do not have rabies. For example, even among bats submitted for rabies testing in the U.S. (these only included bats capable of being captured), only about 6 percent had rabies.

There is no way to determine if a bat has rabies by simply looking at it. Rabies can only be confirmed in a laboratory. A bat that is unable to fly and is easily approached could very well be sick.

Rabies is a fatal but preventable disease. Prompt action, vigilance, and responsible pet ownership are key to protecting families, pets, and the community.

For more information, visit the Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County website or contact Charlotte County Animal Control at 941-833-5690.

For information, contact Brian Jones at Brian.Jones@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.

More about bats: According to the Bat Conservancy, Florida is home to thirteen species of bats that are either year round or seasonal residents. All thirteen species are insectivorous. Some form colonies and some roost alone. There are also seven species of bats that have, on occasion, been found in Florida but they do not normally live here. These are referred to as accidental species. Three are from more northern climates and also eat insects. Four are from more tropical regions and feed on nectar, pollen and fruit. The latter have only been found in south Florida and the Florida Keys.

