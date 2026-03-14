Sanibel’s Taste of the Islands set to return March 21; Benefits caring for wildlife

The 44th annual Taste of the Islands returns later this month to raise money for wildlife care in the area.

The event is the longest-running fundraiser for the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife, also known as CROW. Executive Director Alison Charney Hussey says the event is as much about community as it is about food.

“It’s just a fun time where Sanibelians, visitors, Lee County residents and people from all over come to enjoy some of the best food from our Sanibel and Captiva restaurants that have long supported CROW. We’re really looking forward to it this year,” Hussey said.

CROW treats more than 5,000 animals each year from across Southwest Florida, including several migratory animals. The organization also helps train future veterinarians and wildlife rehabilitators.

During the event, participating restaurants will offer dishes for six “CROW Bucks” or less while competing for awards including Best Appetizer, Best Seafood, and Taste of the Taste. Attendees will also cast their votes to decide the winner of the coveted People’s Choice award.

“CROW takes care of wildlife not only here on the islands, but throughout all of Southwest Florida. So, this fundraiser -- friend-raiser -- is a way for the community to have some fun while also giving back to our mission of saving wildlife,” Hussey said.

Taste of the Islands will take place Saturday, March 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sanibel City Hall. For ticket information, visit the organization’s website.

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