Lee Health President Dr. Larry Antonucci set to leave in September, announces plans for leadership transition

Lee Health President and CEO Dr. Larry Antonucci has announced that he will not renew his employment contract when it concludes on September 30, 2026.

Antonucci, who has served as CEO since 2017, will continue to lead the health system over the next year as Lee Health prepares for a smooth, well-planned leadership transition.

“Serving this health system and our community has been the greatest privilege of my career,” said Dr. Antonucci. “I am deeply proud of what we have accomplished together—our focus on quality, safety, and compassion has never been stronger and Lee Health’s future is bright.”

Under Dr. Antonucci’s leadership, Lee Health has achieved significant milestones, including:

Strengthening systemwide quality performance, earning 4- and 5-star CMS ratings across Lee Health hospitals and placing the health system among the top 15% for quality in the United States.

Leading the health system through the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring safe, effective care for patients and support for frontline teams during one of healthcare’s most challenging periods.

Navigating multiple major hurricanes, maintaining emergency operations and demonstrating resilience in serving the community during crises.

Guiding the health system’s successful governmental change from a public entity to a private nonprofit, positioning Lee Health for long-term strength and flexibility to meet evolving community needs.

Expanding facilities to improve access for the community, including growth at Gulf Coast Medical Center and Cape Coral Hospital, opening at Lee Health Coconut Point, planning the creation of Lee Health Fort Myers, and adding several ambulatory locations around the county.

Advancing the health system journey toward Magnet® designation, reflecting Lee Health’s commitment to nursing excellence and quality patient care.

Enhancing the health system’s financial performance, stability and long-term sustainability, enabling Lee Health to continue investing in patient care, expanding access, supporting our workforce and advancing our mission to improve the health and well-being of our community.



Before being named president and CEO, Antonucci built a distinguished career as both a physician and healthcare executive in Southwest Florida.

He began his medical career as an OB/GYN, later serving as CEO of Physicians’ Primary Care of Southwest Florida, while also actively practicing as an OB/GYN.

He joined Lee Health in 2007 as Chief Administrative Officer for Cape Coral Hospital and went on to serve as Chief Operating Officer of the health system, before being promoted to President and CEO in 2017.

His deep clinical background and operational expertise have been instrumental in shaping Lee Health’s focus on quality, safety and compassionate care.

The Lee Health Board of Directors expressed appreciation for Antonucci’s dedication and achievements. “Larry’s leadership has been steady, thoughtful and deeply mission-driven,” said David Klein, Chair of the Lee Health Board of Directors. “He has led Lee Health through extraordinary times, always with a focus on the patients, families and employees who define our health system. We are grateful for his service and the solid foundation he has built for the future.”

While he transitions from his executive role, Antonucci plans to remain deeply engaged in the community through healthcare advocacy, mentoring and continued service on boards of trustees, including Florida Gulf Coast University and civic organizations. His experience serving on numerous boards—most notably as chairman of the Florida Hospital Association and the Safety Net Hospital Alliance of Florida—has strengthened his passion for healthcare policy and advocacy. Looking ahead, he is eager to use his experience and voice to champion policies that preserve essential funding, expand access to care and support the long-term health and well-being of the region he has served for decades.

A comprehensive search process for Lee Health’s next president and CEO will begin in 2026 to support a seamless leadership transition. Antonucci’s early announcement gives the Board of Directors the time needed to conduct a thoughtful, deliberate search while ensuring he remains fully engaged and leading the health system through September 2026. The strong, experienced leadership team he has developed will continue to drive the health system forward, sustaining the momentum achieved under his tenure.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.