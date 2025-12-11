The reopening of Roberto Clemente Park brings hope, inspiration and joy

The city of Fort Myers recently celebrated the grand reopening of Roberto Clemente Park.

State Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, Fort Myers elected officials and members from the Lee County Black History Society celebrated the momentous occasion. State Rep. Persons-Mulicka led the efforts to secure funding for the project on the state level and made sure the project came together.

“This is absolutely incredible. It’s a huge day for our community. It’s been a couple years coming, it takes time to plan and build something that truly represents the community vision. But I’m so excited to see the playground open for our kiddos", says Mulicka.

The grand reopening of the park follows extensive renovations that include the new playground. The 21-foot playground slide is the tallest in Southwest Florida.

Funding sources for the park upgrades include $1,375,000 in city capital improvement funds and a $1 million state grant with the support of Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka.

For 6 year old Genesis the playground offered a lot of wonder and excitement.

“It’s amazing.”

Her favorite part were the swings.

Autumn Watkins-Holloway was the visionary and a driving force to make this wonderland of fun a reality.

“It means hope, it means inspiration, it means there is so much more to come," says Watkins-Holloway.

Shallen Rivera is the artist for the playground and shares her vision.

“It was very very important to included faces so that the children that do come to the park and parents that come to the park have an idea of who has contributed to this community", says Rivera.

Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson says there’s more to come for Clemente Park, such as a new Amphitheater and the Black Cultural Center.

“It’s on going… today is not the end of what’s happening here at Clemente Park. Hopefully that sends a strong message to the community that we do value them," says Mayor Anderson.

For 8 year old Bella it’s all about one simple things in life…playtime.

“I love it so much and it’s so fun. It’s the biggest park I ever went to. And has the biggest slide that me and my family ever went to.”

The joy, laughter and smiles on the children’s face is a testimony to a job well done.

