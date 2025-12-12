Where to celebrate Hanukkah around Southwest Florida

The Jewish community in Southwest Florida is gearing up to celebrate Hannukah with public menorah lightings, concerts, family festivals and more. The eight-day holiday, which begins at sundown on Dec. 14 commemorates the rededication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem and the miracle in which a single day’s supply of oil burned for eight days. It’s traditionally observed with nightly candle lightings, prayers and fried foods such as latkes and sufganiyot (donuts).

This year, synagogues and Chabad centers from Naples to Fort Myers are inviting residents of all backgrounds to join the festivities. Below is a guide to local events.

Sunday, Dec. 14

Temple Beth El Family Hanukkah Celebration

11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. 16225 Winkler Road, Fort Myers. Free family event with a menorah-making contest, food trucks, games and music. Free and open to the public.

Chabad Lubavitch of Southwest Florida Grand Menorah Lighting & Mini Golf

3 p.m. Castle Golf, 7400 Gladiolus Drive, Fort Myers. Features a menorah lighting, Hanukah music, holiday treats, doughnuts, latkes and free miniature golf.

Chabad of Bonita Springs–Estero Chanukah Festival

4:30 p.m. 24611 S. Tamiami Trl, Bonita Springs. Free admission which includes a giant menorah lighting, live music by Naples Klezmer Band, latkes, donuts, crafts for all ages and a kosher deli for purchase.

Chabad of Charlotte County Chanukkah Celebration

5:30 p.m. Punta Gorda Jewish Community Center, 424 W. Henry St., Punta Gorda. The event includes a grand menorah lighting, music, bouncy houses and more. Free and open to the public.

Thursday, Dec. 18

Bell Tower Shops Community Menorah Lighting

5–7 p.m. 13499 Bell Tower Dr., Fort Myers. First-annual family event with a public menorah lighting, shopping and community prayer. All are welcome.

Chabad of Charlotte County Chanukah Celebration

6 p.m. Port Charlotte Town Center Mall,1441 S. Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. The event will take place inside the mall near Dillards. The festivities include a performance by the Fraylekh's Klezmer band, latkes, donuts, crafts, dancing and dreidels. Free and open to the public.

Friday, Dec. 19

Temple Beth El Hanukkah Dinner & Outdoor Menorah Lighting

5:30 p.m. 16225 Winkler Road, Fort Myers. the dinner includes chicken, latkes, sufganiyot (donuts) and vegetarian/gluten-free options. Admission: $18 adults, $10 children; ages 5 and under free.

Temple Beth El Erev Shabbat Service & Community Menorah Lighting

7 p.m. 16225 Winkler Road, Fort Myers. Features participation from religious school students. Guests are encouraged to bring a menorah; candles will be provided.

Temple Judea Hanukkah Celebration

5:30 p.m. outdoor menorah lighting 5:45 p.m. Shabbat services 6:30 p.m. dinner (latkes and Olive Garden) 14486 A and W Bulb Road, Fort Myers. Guests may bring their own menorah and a wrapped gift under $10 for a community gift exchange. RSVP required.

Sunday, Dec. 21

Last Night of Chanukkah: Downtown Fort Myers Celebration

4–6 p.m. Common Ground Pocket Park, 2208 First St., Fort Myers. The event includes live music, appearances by Mayor Kevin Anderson and Fire Chief Tracy McMillian, latkes, donuts, drinks, face painting and more. Free and open to the public.

