Seventeenth Florida panther killed; death reported in Glades County

The seventeenth Florida panther death was reported Friday by the Florida Wildlife Commission. It was the sixteenth big cat death by vehicle impact in 2025.

The FWC's Panther Pulse web page said that nine of the dead panthers were male and six were female. The gender of one of the 17 marked as unknown.

The remains of the animal, a 4-year-old, female Florida panther (UCFP495), were collected on December 11, in Glades County (UTM 466744 E, 2987869 N). The suspected cause of death is vehicle collision.

The death happened on US 27, 0.7 mi south of Woodward Road.

If you have spotted an injured, sick or dead panther, please report it to the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922). Prompt reporting of injured or sick panthers and/or vehicle collisions with panthers will allow panther biologists to respond in a timely manner. Biologists also gain valuable information by examining panther remains.

Florida residents can support panther conservation efforts by purchasing a "Protect the Panther" license plate. Fees from license plate sales are the primary funding source for the FWC’s research and management of Florida panthers.

Vehicle collisions are the primary cause of death for Florida panthers. The FWC encourages motorists to slow down and observe all posted speed limits, especially in panther zones, which are in place in several counties across South Florida and coincide with areas where panthers are known to cross. These panther speed zones help ensure the survival of the endangered Florida panther and protect motorists from personal injury.

