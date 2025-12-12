Gov. DeSantis appoints Patricia 'Trish' Petrosky to the Lee County Board of County Commissioners

Patricia :"Trish" Petrosky

Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Patricia “Trish” Petrosky to the Lee County Board of County Commissioners late Friday afternoon.

Petrosky, 34, takes the seat left vacant by the death of Commissioner Mike Greenwell on Oct. 9. Greenwell was appointed Commissioner in 2022 and elected in 2024.

Petrosky is an Executive Assistant at Evangelical Christian School.

Previously, she served as a Realtor for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices in Estero and was a member of the Naples Area Board of Realtors and the Bonita Estero Realtors Association.

Petrosky attended Palm Beach State College and is currently working towards her bachelor’s degree from Liberty University.

