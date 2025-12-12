© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gov. DeSantis appoints Patricia 'Trish' Petrosky to the Lee County Board of County Commissioners

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published December 12, 2025 at 8:16 PM EST
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives his State of the State address during a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives in Tallahassee, Fla., Jan. 9, 2024. A federal judge on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, struck down a 2023 Florida law that blocked gender-affirming care for transgender minors and severely restricted such treatment for adults.
Gary McCullough/AP
/
FR171182 AP
Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday appointed Patricia “Trish” Petrosky to the Lee County Board of County Commissioners.
Patricia :"Trish" Petrosky
Patricia :"Trish" Petrosky

Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Patricia “Trish” Petrosky to the Lee County Board of County Commissioners late Friday afternoon.

Petrosky, 34, takes the seat left vacant by the death of Commissioner Mike Greenwell on Oct. 9. Greenwell was appointed Commissioner in 2022 and elected in 2024.

Petrosky is an Executive Assistant at Evangelical Christian School.

Previously, she served as a Realtor for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices in Estero and was a member of the Naples Area Board of Realtors and the Bonita Estero Realtors Association.

Petrosky attended Palm Beach State College and is currently working towards her bachelor’s degree from Liberty University.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Government & Politics Governor Ron DeSantisLee Board of County CommissionersWGCU News
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU