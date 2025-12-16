'Frozen' at Belle Theatre headlines the 21 shows onstage this week at SWFL theaters

This week, one show opens, 10 close and 10 continue their runs at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters.

OPENING

Courtesy of The Belle Theatre / The Belle Theatre 'Frozen' is full of magic, humor and a musical score that includes 'Let It Go,' 'Do You Wanna Build a Snowman,' 'Dangerous to Dream' and 'True Love.'

“Frozen The Musical” [The Belle Theatre]: In Arendelle, princesses Anna and Elsa grow up sheltered inside their castle, isolated from the world and increasingly distant from each other. When Elsa is crowned queen, the magical powers she’s desperately tried to conceal from her sister take control. “Frozen” is full of magic, humor and a musical score that includes “Let It Go,” “Do You Wanna Build a Snowman,” “Dangerous to Dream” and “True Love.” Based on the hit 2013 film of the same name, Frozen reveals how true love can come in many forms and that the bond between sisters is special. Opens Dec. 18. Runs to Dec. 28. This week’s performances are Thursday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 20 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-323-5533 or visit https://thebelletheatre.ludus.com/index.php?show_id=200487552.

CLOSING

“A Christmas Carol” [Venice Theatre]: VT’s original musical version of “A Christmas Carol” is celebrating 25 years and will empower audiences to renew their appreciation of life with Dickens’ timeless story of redemption and rebirth. Starring Brad Wages in his 7th year as Ebenezer Scrooge. Closes Dec. 21. This week’s performances are Thursday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 20 at 2 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-488-1115 or visit https://venicetheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SUQ00000GZBHB2A5.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre 'All Is Calm' closes at Asolo Repertory Theatre Dec. 20.

“All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce” [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: The Western Front. Christmas. A German soldier sets down his rifle and steps into No Man’s Land, singing “Silent Night." Thus begins an extraordinary night of fellowship, music, and peace, told in the words and the songs of the men who lived it. Peter Rothstein’s salute to unsung heroes of The Great War returns to the Historic Asolo Theater after a sell-out run last season. Closes Dec. 20. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.; and Saturday, Dec. 20 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-351-8000 or visit https://tickets.asolorep.org/6934/6956.

Courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Langston Hughes' 'Black Nativity' closes Dec. 21 at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe.

“Black Nativity” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: Written by Langston Hughes, “Black Nativity” tells the story of the birth of Christ through an African American lens. That notwithstanding, the play’s message is universal and belongs to everyone who has ever needed hope, ever sought home, ever dreamed of a world where love wins. This year’s version of “Black Nativity” at Westcoast Black Theatre troupe features new faces and voices, including some Stage of Discovery youth performers. For more, hear/read on WGCU, “Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe producing reimagined version of Langston Hughes’ ‘Black Nativity.’” Closes Dec. 21. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 20 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit www.westcoastblacktheatre.org/productions/langston-hughes-black-nativity/ or telephone 941-366-1505.

Courtesy of Theatre Conspiracy and Lab Theater. / Theatre Conspiracy and Lab Theater The clowns will all come home for the last time Dec. 21.

“Clown Bar Christmas” [Laboratory Theater of Florida]: Set before the events of “Clown Bar,” “Clown Bar Christmas” tells the story of clowns... in a bar... at Christmas. There’s more to it, but you'll have to venture into the seedy underbelly of clown crime to see for yourself. After a reading at The Nola Project in New Orleans on December 11, 2023, “Clown Bar Christmas” made its world premiere with the Crow River Players at the Little Theatre in New London, Minnesota, on Dec. 21, 2023. This production is a collaboration between Lab Theater and Theatre Conspiracy. Closes Dec. 21. This week’s performances are Thursday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-291-2905 or visit www.purplepass.com/events/316547-clown-bar-christmas!-dec-5th-2025.

Also hear/read, "Madelaine Weymouth channels a little Joe Pesci for 'Clown Bar Christmas' parody 'The Snitch Who Stole Christmas'."

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre 'Ho! Ho! Ho! The Christmas Show' closes Dec. 21 at Players Circle Theatre.

“Ho! Ho! Ho! The Christmas Show” [Players Circle Theatre]: This is an original musical revue brimming with love, laughter, and favorite holiday songs created and directed by Robert Cacioppo. Closes Dec. 21. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 20 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 21 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-800-3292 or visit playerscircletheater.com/theater-shows/.

Courtesy of Cultural Park Theatre Company / Cultural Park Theatre Company 'Irving Berlin's White Christmas' closes at Cultural Park Theatre with Sunday's 3 p.m. matinee.

“Irving Berlin’s White Christmas” [Cultural Park Theatre Company]: White Christmas follows veterans Bob and Phil, who pursue two singing sisters to a Vermont lodge owned by their former Army commander. Featuring songs like “Blue Skies” and “White Christmas,” this heartwarming musical is perfect for audiences of all ages. Closes Dec. 21. This week’s performances are Friday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 21 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit culturalparktheatre.org/show/white-christmas/ or telephone 239-772-5862.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse 'Irving Berlin's White Christmas' closes at Gulfshore Playhouse Dec. 21.

“Irving Berlin’s White Christmas” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: This holiday season, don’t dream of a white Christmas, experience one in Naples. The 1954 classic film comes to life onstage, full of singing and tapping, in this unforgettable musical theatre spectacular. Journey to a picturesque Vermont lodge where two Army pals are determined to put on the Christmas show of a lifetime and even find love along the way. Featuring iconic Irving Berlin standards like “Blue Skies,” “I Love A Piano,” “Sisters,” and the title song, “White Christmas” is the perfect holiday treat for the whole family. Closes Dec. 21. This week’s performances are sold out. For information, telephone 941-261-7529 or visit www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre Florida Studio Theatre's improv team will construct its last improvised Hallmark movie on Dec. 20 with the close of 'It's a Blunderful Life.'

“It’s a Blunderful Life: An Improvised Hallmark Movie” [Florida Studio Theatre in Bowne’s Lab]: It's the most blunderful time of the year! With no script, no plan, and no clue what's coming next, this quick-witted cast spins an entire Hallmark movie on the spot. From tropey meet-cutes to Christmas tree farm drama, get ready for a holiday movie gone wildly off the rails. For more, hear/read, "Audiences help Florida Studio Theatre create 90-minute improvised 'Hallmark movie.'" Closes Dec. 20. This week’s performance is Saturday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/fst-improv/its-a-blunderful-life.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players 'Little Women the Musical' closes at The Naples Players Dec. 21.

“Little Women: The Musical” [The Naples Players]: Louisa May Alcott’s beloved story of the adventures of the four March sisters is brought to vivid musical life in “Little Women: The Musical.” The Civil War is in full swing, and the March sisters -- Meg, the oldest, a romantic; the spirited and tomboyish Jo; sweet and loving Beth; and irascible, playful Amy -- live in Concord, Massachusetts, with their Marmee while their father is on the battlefield. Filled with adventure (both lived and imagined), heartbreak, and a deep sense of hope, the struggle of these “Little Women” to find their own voices mirrors the growing pains of a young America. With buoyant, joyful melodies, memorable characters, and a big-hearted message, “Little Women” reminds us that “sometimes when you dream, your dreams come true.” With its unforgettable songs and the March sisters’ inspiring journey, this cherished classic is the perfect way to embrace the joy and spirit of togetherness this season. Closes Dec. 21. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-263-7990 or visit //viadukt-app.naplesplayers.org/events/4316.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre The final verdict in 'The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge' is Dec. 21 in Florida Rep's historic Arcade Theatre.

“The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge” [Historic Arcade Theatre at Florida Repertory Theatre]: This delightful and zany holiday comedy by the author of “Around the World in 80 Days” takes place a year after Ebeneezer Scrooge’s miraculous transformation. The story is set in a courtroom where Scrooge is suing Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future in tort for damages resulting from breaking and entering, kidnapping, slander, pain and suffering, attempted murder and the intentional infliction of emotional distress. As the story unfolds, the plot takes a surprising twist, unleashing a series of events filled with laughs, heart, nostalgic flashbacks to the original Dickens holiday classic, poignant life lessons, holiday mirth and plenty of comedy. For more, hear/read, "Scrooge actor Bill McNulty says 'The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge' is a comedy with heart and soul." Closes Dec. 21. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 19 at 2 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 20 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-332-4488 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/36930/production/1232079.

CONTINUING

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Fort Myers Theatre has assembled two casts for its production of 'A Christmas Carol'; Russell Watson plays the lead for the red cast.

“A Christmas Carol” [Fort Myers Theatre]: Broadway heavy hitters Alan Menken (“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” “Disney’s Little Mermaid” and “Little Shop of Horrors”) and Lynn Ahrens (“Ragtime,” “Seussical,” “Once on This Island”) breathe fantastic new life into the classic tale of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” Directed by Robin Dawn Ryan. Runs to Dec. 30. This week’s performances are Monday, Dec. 15 at 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 6:30 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 18 at 6:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 19 at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 20 at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-323-6570 or visit //ftmyerstheatre.com/.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'A Tailor Near Me' is a story of self-discovery, friendship, and the magic of a perfectly tailored suit.

“A Tailor Near Me” [in the Keating Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre]: A man visits a tailor to have his suit pants let out after realizing he's gained some weight. What starts as a simple alteration turns into a transformative journey. Through their deepening conversations, both their lives are altered. “A Tailor Near Me” is a story of self-discovery, friendship, and the magic of a perfectly tailored suit. Stars David Cantor and Paul Nicholas. Runs through Feb. 15. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 19 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 20 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-mainstage-series/a-tailor-near-me/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-2.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Broadway Palm recreates all the famous scenes from the movie in its onstage production of 'A Christmas Story.'

“A Christmas Story” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: Based on the wildly popular holiday movie, “A Christmas Story” follows a bespectacled boy named Ralphie whose only Christmas wish is an Official Red Ryder Carbine-Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle! The infamous scenes from the movie such as the prized leg lamp, pink bunny pajamas, an irritable department store Santa, a triple dog-dare to lick a freezing flagpole, along with splashy production numbers make this the perfect holiday treat for the whole family! Runs through Dec. 28. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 18 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 19 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 21 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit //broadwaypalm.com/shows/a-christmas-story/.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre 'Advice' is produced at Florida Repertory Theatre as part of a National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere.

“Advice” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: On the eve of their anniversary, Joy and Ron hear the most ridiculous news: Their idiot friend Gary has written a self-help book…and it’s getting published! As they muse on what the new book could possibly say, Gary shows up and asks them to try out some of his “couple exercises.” They beg him not to quit his day job to become a life coach, but end up uncovering secrets that throw their relationship into chaos. “Advice” is produced at Florida Repertory Theatre as part of a National New Play Network Rolling world premiere. (Other partner theaters are Florida Studio Theatre in Sarasota and B Street Theatre in Sacramento. Runs through Jan. 11. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 19 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 20 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-332-4488 or visit //ci.ovationtix.com/36930/production/1232070.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre 'Come from Away' runs at Asolo Repertory Theatre through Dec. 28.

“Come from Away” [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: “Come from Away” tells the inspiring true story of 7,000 airline passengers stranded in the remote town of Gander, Newfoundland, in the aftermath of Sept. 11, 2001. As fear and uncertainty gripped the world, the people of Gander responded with open arms. Through music, humor, and heart, this hit Broadway musical celebrates the power of human connection, reminds us that kindness can bring people together in the unlikeliest of times, and affirms that hope can arise in the unlikeliest places. Runs through Sunday, Dec. 28. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Dec. 20 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 21 at 1:30 p.m. There is no performance on Sunday, Dec. 14. For tickets, visit tickets.asolorep.org/6933/6945 or telephone 941-351-8000.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'Deck the Halls' features professional actors performing Christmas and Hanukkah songs and stories for children and their parents.



“Deck the Halls” [Florida Studio Children’s Theatre in the Keating Theatre]: With palm trees wrapped in lights, sand snowmen, and festive tunes, this new edition of “Deck the Halls” captures the magic of Christmas and Hanukkah in the Sunshine State. Filled with original songs, sketches, and interactive fun, this beloved family tradition is the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit. Runs through Dec. 24. This week’s shows are Saturday, Dec. 20 at 10 a.m. and noon and Sunday, Dec. 21 at 10 a.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-childrens-theatre/26deck-the-halls/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-2.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Swing into an evening of style, swagger, and timeless charm with 'Feeling Good,' a high-energy celebration of modern crooners.

“Feeling Good” [Court Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Swing into an evening of style, swagger, and timeless charm with “Feeling Good,” a high-energy celebration of modern crooners. From the timeless elegance of Sinatra and the smooth sophistication of Michael Bublé to the sparkle of Bette Midler and Lady Gaga, this show delivers silky vocals, irresistible rhythms, and captivating personality. Savor swingin’ favorites like “Come Fly With Me” and “It Had to Be You,” fresh hits like “Home” and “Moondance,” and delightfully cheeky numbers such as “Stuff Like That There” and “Me and Mrs. Jones.” Equal parts class and sass, “Feeling Good” will leave you – well – feeling good. For more, hear/read “Florida Studio Theatre’s tribute to the crooner has Court Cabaret audiences ‘Feeling Good.’” Runs through Feb. 8, 2026. This week’s shows are Tuesday, Dec. 16, at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 20 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-cabaret-series/feeling-good/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-3.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'Lucky $tiff' is a comedic murder mystery, complete with mistaken identities, six million bucks in diamonds, and a corpse in a wheelchair.

“Lucky $tiff” [Florida Studio Theatre in Gompertz Theatre]: This is a comedic murder mystery, complete with mistaken identities, six million bucks in diamonds, and a corpse in a wheelchair. An unassuming English shoe salesman is forced to take the embalmed body of his recently murdered uncle on a vacation to Monte Carlo. Should he succeed in passing his uncle off as alive, Harry Witherspoon stands to inherit $6 million. If not, the money goes to the Universal Dog Home of Brooklyn...or else his uncle's gun-toting ex. Based on “The Man Who Broke the Bank at Monte Carlo,” by Michael Butterworth. First produced by Playwrights Horizons, Inc. Off-Broadway in 1988. For more, hear/read on WGCU, “Florida Studio Theatre’s ‘Lucky $tiff’ is a musical farce with heart.” Runs through Dec. 28. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 19 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 20 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-mainstage-series/lucky-stiff/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-3.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'Three Pianos' is a high-energy musical celebration of the artists who transformed 88 keys into pure magic.

“Three Pianos” [Florida Studio Theatre]: They broke the rules. They rewrote the charts. And they made us all believe that a single piano could change everything. Florida Studio Theatre’s “Three Pianos” is a high-energy musical celebration of the artists who transformed 88 keys into pure magic. From Billy Joel to Stevie Wonder, from Carole King to Sara Bareilles, these are the performers who refused to play by the rules — using melody, rhythm, and poetry to redefine what popular music could be. Created by Rebecca Hopkins, Richard Hopkins and Sarah Durham, with musical arrangements by Jim Prosser, “Three Pianos” honors the legacy of the great piano storytellers. For more, hear/read on WGCU, “Florida Studio Theatre celebrates piano legends who refused to play by the rules.” Runs through April 6. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 20 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-cabaret-series/three-pianos/subscribe-to-winter-cab-2.

Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

“Winter Wonderettes” [Off Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: The fabulous Winter Wonderettes are back, bringing festive cheer to the Harper’s Hardware holiday party. With classic ‘60s holiday hits, hilarious mishaps, and a dash of Christmas magic, this fun-filled musical is full of laughs and heartwarming moments. Join the Wonderettes for a rockin’ good time that will have you singing along and feeling the holiday spirit all season long. Runs through Dec. 28. This week’s shows are Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 18 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 19 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 21 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/winter-wonderettes/.

