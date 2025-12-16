© 2025 WGCU News
Making preparations for flu season

WGCU |
Cary Barbor
Published December 16, 2025

Among the holly and mistletoe this time of year, the holidays also marks the return of peak flu season.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has already seen a mild uptick as the season begin and is encouraging anyone who is able to secure a vaccine to prevent themselves and others.

At Lee Health, they are already taking preparations for an expected influx of cases. WGCU’s Cary Barbor learned more about the advice hospital officials are offering potential patients.

