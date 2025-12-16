© 2025 WGCU News
Foreign fighter sentenced to consecutive life prison sentences for 2018 double homicide and armed robbery of couple in Estero

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published December 16, 2025 at 1:02 PM EST
Above, crime scene at a business off Corkscrew Road in Estero in April 2018 where two people were found shot to death. A man allegedly involved in the shooting Craig Austin Lang, 34, Surprise, Arizona, is being extradited from the Ukraine to the United States to stand trial on federal charges. Lang, along with co-defendant Alex Jared Zwiefelhofer, 27, Bloomer, Wisconsin, was charged in 2019 in a conspiracy to commit robbery and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, robbery interfering in commerce, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence at the Estero site, which resulted in the death of of Brooksville, Florida, residents Serafin "Danny" Lorenzo, 53, and Deana K. Lorenzo, 51.
Special to WGCU — Courtesy The News-Press/Amanda Inscore
Above, crime scene at a business off Corkscrew Road in Estero in April 2018 where two people were found shot to death. A man allegedly involved in the shooting, Craig Austin Lang, 35, Surprise, Arizona, was sentenced this week to two consecutive life sentences in the case.
Craig Austin Lang, sentence to two life sentences by United States District Judge Sheri Polster Chappell.
Photos from court documents
/
File
Craig Austin Lang, sentence to two life sentences by United States District Judge Sheri Polster Chappell.

An American citizen who fought as an independent militia in Ukraine has been sentenced to consecutive life sentences in federal prison as a result of his convictions for conspiracy to commit robbery and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, robbery interfering with commerce, discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence which resulted in death, conspiring to kill persons in a foreign country, and a violation of the Neutrality Act. Lang was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $10,886 to the family members of the victims of the offenses.

Craig Austin Lang, 35, of Surprise, Arizona, was sentenced by United States District Judge Sheri Polster Chappell. He was also listed as being from Kyiv, Ukraine, due his involvement as a fighter in that country's war with Russia.

Lang was indicted on December 4, 2019, and extradited from Ukraine to the United States in 2024. Lang was found guilty by a jury on September 15, 2025.

More

Deana K. Lorenzo and Serafin "Danny" Lorenzo
File
/
WGCU
Deana K. Lorenzo and Serafin "Danny" Lorenzo

According to testimony presented at trial, on April 10, 2018, two individuals, Serafin "Danny" Lorenzo and Deana K. Lorenzo, were found dead in Estero from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body. Further investigation revealed that the couple had traveled to Estero from Brooksville, Florida to complete the purchase of several firearms from an individual who had listed them for sale on a website known as Armslist.

As a result of the investigation, Lang was identified as one of two individuals who was believed to have murdered the couple during an armed robbery of the $3,000 that the couple had intended to use to purchase the firearms.

Lang, who had previously fought in the Ukraine, pursued a plan to fight the Venezuelan government and committed the robbery of S.L., Jr. and D.L. to obtain money to fund his travel to Venezuela.

Lang’s co-defendant, Alex Jared Zwiefelhofer, was previously convicted at trial in 2024 and sentenced to two consecutive life sentences.

