Celebrating the legacy and rich history of Dunbar High School

“I loved going to school. We had nice teachers, principal…I just had a good time. I hated leaving school. Because I knew I had to go to work", 102-year-old Haywood Lee Baskin said.

She has seen a lot in her life and in her neighborhood near Dunbar High School in Fort Myers. A member of the class of 1941 and who many call "Ms. Peete." She was the oldest Dunbar graduate to attend the recent bi-annual reunion to celebrate special memories, school pride and to honor the legacy of tradition.

“We’ve had some great leaders in the community that have graduated from Dunbar. It's a school that ties everybody to it. Because somebody, I don’t care how young you are either your grandparents, great grandparents actually went to Dunbar", said Cornell Agent (Chairman of the Dunbar High 98th commemorative celebration).

This year’s celebration marked the 98th anniversary of the original building opening. The construction of Dunbar high school was a landmark accomplishment for the black community.

It was named after the famous black poet, novelist and short story writer Paul Laurence Dunbar. His work became the voice for the African American experience in the United States during his time.

Prior to its opening, public education for black children in Lee County was limited at the eighth grade. But the new high school meant black students could now receive four years of high school education.

Constance White Davis is a Dunbar graduate from the class of 1961. She said: “Surely we went through some rough times when we had second-handed books, we didn’t have the materials that other parts of the community had but still we had that pride that no matter what, we were going to be successful and our teachers told us that.”

During segregation, black students were given hand-me-down books, supplies and equipment from white schools. James Frank McClendon from the class of 1959 remembers it well.

“Even to the band, we had uniforms that were passed down, books that were passed down. And we would get books that had all kinds of profanity, and it was just a horrible thing," said McClendon.

Even with the challenges of the times, Dunbar graduates may never forget some of those lasting lessons.

“You couldn’t be late. If you were late, Mr. Saulters would be standing on the sidewalk waiting. If that last bell caught you, without your foot on that sidewalk he'd tap you. I remembered that every morning and have fond memories of that," said Velyn Roberts from the class of 1958.

Gwendolyn Brooks from the class of 1955 shares: “They wanted you to work hard, be quiet. We had a homeroom teacher, her name was Elizabeth Mann. She would threaten to throw us out the window if we wasn’t quiet. That was one of the fond memories."

But many alumni agree, teachers and administrators would remind the students that education was the key to advancement.

Nancy Kelley Simms a graduate of the class of 1965 said: “We had teachers who really cared about us. Who wanted us to do our best, be our best and strive for the best. You were expected to be on your best behavior. And to always treat others as you would want to be treated."

This year’s theme for the reunion was bridging the gap. Connecting older alumni to more recent graduates. No matter the age or generation Dunbar's Tiger pride runs deep.

“What made it memorable for me is having a school in an area where people look down upon but then you have people in the school who are taking the city to the next heights," said Chris Sutherland from the class of 2015.

Gharenn Alabre (class of 2015) shares: “I feel like Dunbar brings out the best in people and it encourages us to be bold. And to be successful.”

“Achievement is the expectation. We don’t hope to achieve we expect to achieve'" said Danielle Sutherland class of 2013.

For the past 26 years, Dunbar has been led by principal Carl Burnside. While the building and people might have changed throughout the years, one component has stayed constant.

“It’s history. Where it was a school that had a legacy of having students achieving even in spite of the challenges that existed in society at the time. And then when it reopened, it took those challenges and raise it to another level," Burnside said.

The next reunion in 2027 will be Dunbar High School’s centennial anniversary.

The orange and green represents a lasting presence, an enduring legacy and when it comes to aging with grace and timeless influence, Ms. Peete shares this simple wisdom.

“Pray, just pray. Be nice to people. That’s all I can tell you. Always be nice to people regardless.”

