Clewiston city department raided by Hendry Sheriff's deputies

For the second time in two months, governmental offices in Clewiston have been raided by Hendry County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office conducted the search Wednesday at a Community Development building. That’s where the building, planning and zoning departments are located.



The first raid was Oct. 1. A judge sealed the warrant and a list of items seized in that raid.

Last month, Councilwoman Mali Soto Gardner expressed concern during a city council meeting. She suggested a secondary investigation may be warranted to understand why an investigation was needed.

“To me what happened here has eroded the public trust within our community," she said. "I’ve heard comments saying ‘Oh my God what is going on?' I’ve had a pastor talk about corruption. He didn’t point the finger at us, but that is what everybody is thinking."



The other council members joined Gardner in asking staff to contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement as well as the Attorney General to conduct further investigations.

