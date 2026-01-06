Two Agatha Christie mysteries and 'Four Old Broads' headline 12 shows opening this week

This week, 12 shows open, two close and seven continue their runs at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters.

OPENING

Courtesy of Fort Myers Theatre / Fort Myers Theatre 'And Then There Were None' is a masterpiece of dramatic construction and Agatha Christie's most foreboding tale.

“Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None” [Fort Myers Theatre]: This is a dark thriller in three acts. One of Christie’s most foreboding tales and a masterpiece of dramatic construction, this classic play’s growing sense of dread and unfaltering tension will keep audiences guessing to the end. Opens Jan. 8. Runs to Jan. 25. This week’s performances are Thursday, Jan. 8 at 6:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 9 at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 10 at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 11 at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://ftmyerstheatre.com/#smtx-click or telephone 239-323-6570.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse Seven people stranded in a snowstorm following the murder of a local woman are all at risk - and all suspects.

“Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: When seven strangers get snowed in at secluded Monkswell Manor following the murder of a local woman, no one is safe, and everyone is a suspect. Will the killer be unmasked before another victim is claimed? Find out for yourself in this breathtaking thriller and the world’s longest-running play by the Queen of Crime, Agatha Christie. Opens Jan. 15. Runs through Feb. 15. There is a preview on Sunday, Jan. 11 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/buy-tickets/7757/33802 or telephone 239-261-7529.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre This heartfelt true story celebrates the most popular female country singer in recording history, Patsy Cline.

“Always … Patsy Cline” [Florida Repertory]: This heartfelt true story celebrates the most popular female country singer in recording history, Patsy Cline (Katelyn Crall). Her legendary voice and rise to stardom took America by storm, and this loving tribute is told through the eyes of her biggest fan and unlikely friend, Louise Seger (Carolyn Messina). The historic Arcade Theatre comes to life with Patsy’s biggest hits, including “Crazy,” “Walkin’ After Midnight,” “I Fall to Pieces,” and more. Opened Jan. 6. Runs through Jan. 25. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 7 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 9 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 10 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-332-4488 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/36930/production/1232080.

Courtesy of The Sarasota Players / The Sarasota Players 'Annie' opens at The Sarasota Players Jan. 8.

“Annie” [The Sarasota Players]: An orphan in a facility run by the mean Miss Hannigan, Annie believes that her parents left her there by mistake. When a rich man named Oliver Daddy Warbucks decides to let an orphan live at his home to promote his image, Annie is selected. While Annie gets accustomed to living in Warbucks' mansion, she still longs to meet her parents. So Warbucks announces a search for them and a reward, which brings out many frauds. Opens Jan. 8. Runs through Jan. 18. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Jan. 7 at 7:30 p.m. [preview]; Thursday, Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m. [opening]; Friday, Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-552-8879 or visit https://purchase.theplayers.org/EventAvailability?EventId=4801&ref=bookNow&scroll=timeAndDates.

Courtesy of Charlotte Players / Charlotte Players 'Four Old Broads on the High Seas' is one of two shows opening this week that features sassy seniors Beatrice, Eaddy, Imogene, and Maude.

“Four Old Broads on the High Seas” [Charlotte Players]: Four sassy senior ladies, Beatrice, Eaddy, Imogene, and Maude, need a break from bingo and macramé. They want to take a sassy seniors Caribbean cruise. Unfortunately, things have not been pleasant at Magnolia Place Assisted Living since nasty nurse Pat came to work there. A mystery unfolds with laughter as the gals try to outsmart her. Throw in a senior citizen beauty pageant, an old Elvis impersonator, a trashy makeover and a bizarre thigh exerciser incident and you have a laugh-a-minute evening of theater that will have audiences rolling in the aisles and raving. Opens Jan. 8. Runs through Feb. 1. This week’s performances are Thursday, Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, visit https://charlotteplayers.ludus.com/index.php?show_id=200491744 or telephone 941-255-1022.

Courtesy of TheatreZone / TheatreZone Based on the 1993 film starring Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau and Ann Margaret, the 2018 musical incorporates funny one-liners and a lighthearted musical score.

“Grumpy Old Men: The Musical” [TheatreZone]: Based on the 1993 film "Grumpy Old Men," by Mark Stephen Johnson, starring Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau and Ann Margaret, the 2018 musical incorporates funny one-liners and a lighthearted musical score with a book by Dan Remmes, score by Neil Berg and lyrics by Nick Meglin. "Grumpy Old Men: The Musical" tells the story of Max and John, two feuding neighbors who have spent most of their lives at odds with each other. Opens Jan. 8. Runs through Jan. 18. This week’s performances are Thursday, Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 10 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 888-966-3352 X1 or visit https://theatre.zone/shows/#grumpy-old-men-the-musical.

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre In this fun, country-flavored musical, laundromat owner Lana Mae and her new hire Katie turn the Wishy Washy Washateria into a honky-tonk.

“Honky Tonk Laundry” [Venice Theatre]: In this fun, country-flavored musical, laundromat owner Lana Mae and her new hire Katie turn the Wishy Washy Washateria into a honky-tonk. Stop by for some suds and foot-stompin’ country hits! Stars Colleen Buchmeier as Lana Mae and Lexi Lowther as Katie. Opens Jan. 9. Runs through Feb. 1. For tickets, visit https://venicetheatre.org/events/honky-tonk-laundry/ or telephone 941-488-1115.

Courtesy of Urbanite Theatre / Urbanite Theatre A tightly wound psychological thriller, 'JOB' zooms in on two careerists of different generations, genders, and paradigms to examine what it means to be a citizen of the internet and our obligation to help the people who need it most.

“JOB” [Urbanite Theatre]: It's January 2020. Jane has been placed on leave from her Big Tech job after a viral workplace incident. She's hell-bent on returning, but first, her assigned therapist, Loyd, needs to authorize it. Loyd suspects her work might be doing more harm than good. A tightly wound psychological thriller, “JOB” zooms in on two careerists of different generations, genders, and paradigms to examine what it means to be a citizen of the internet and our obligation to help the people who need it most. The regional premiere opens Jan. 9. Runs through Feb. 15. This week’s performances are already sold out except for Thursday, Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, https://ci.ovationtix.com/34772/production/1238913 or telephone 941-321-1397.

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre 'Little Women the Musical' opens at Players Circle Theatre Jan. 6.

“Little Women: The Musical” [Players Circle Theater]: A story that swept the nation is brought to life in this epic musical. Full of showstopping melodies and uplifting spirit, this timeless tale about the enduring power of family is guaranteed to capture your heart. Runs through Jan. 25. Discounted previews are Tuesday, Jan. 6 at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 7 at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m. Opens Friday, Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m. Continues Saturday, Jan. 10 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 11 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-8003292 or visit https://playerscircletheater.com/series/little-women-the-musical/.

Courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 'Paradise Blue' is a gripping drama by Dominique Morisseau set in 1949 in Detroit’s Black Bottom neighborhood.

“Paradise Blue” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: “Paradise Blue” is a gripping drama by Dominique Morisseau, set in 1949 in Detroit’s Black Bottom neighborhood. Gifted trumpet player Blue contemplates selling Paradise, his once-vibrant jazz club to shake free of the demons of his past and better his life. But in selling his club, is he also selling his soul? Opens Jan. 7. Runs through Feb. 8. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Jan. 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.westcoastblacktheatre.org/productions/paradise-blue/ or telephone 941-366-1505.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre 'Primary Trust' was one of the most awarded off-Broadway premieres in 2024.

“Primary Trust” [Mertz Theatre at Asolo Repertory Theatre]: One of the most awarded off-Broadway premieres of 2024, Eboni Booth’s absorbing, funny, and ultimately profound new play is about a middle-age man scraping by in small-town America. Kenneth spends his days working in a quiet bookstore and his evenings sipping mai tais at the local tiki bar, but when he loses his job, he’s forced to confront a world he’s long avoided. A deceptively ordinary story about the extraordinary possibilities inside each of us. Opens Jan. 9. Runs through Feb. 11. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Jan. 7 at 7:30 p.m. [preview]; Thursday, Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m. [preview]; Friday, Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m. [opening]; Saturday, Jan. 10 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 11 at 1:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://asolorep.org/show/primary-trust/ or telephone 941-351-8000.

Courtesy of The Studio Players / The Studio Players A tale of sex, betrayal and love unfolds when Sylvia Van Kipness decides to expose her love affair to her husband and her lover's wife.

“The Cottage” [The Studio Players]: Directed by Paula Keenan, “The Cottage” is set in the English countryside in 1923. This tale of sex, betrayal and, oh yes, love, unfolds when Sylvia Van Kipness decides to expose her love affair to her husband and her lover's wife. The true meanings of fate, identity and marriage are called into question as a surprising, hilarious web of secrets unravels in this ridiculous — potentially murderous — romantic comedy. The Southwest Florida premiere opens Jan. 9. Runs through Jan. 25. This week’s performances are Friday, Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 11 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-398-9192 or visit https://www.ticketleap.events/events/the-studio-players.

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts 'The Miss Magnolia Senior Citizen Beauty Pageant' opens at Arts Center Theatre in the Marco Town Center Jan. 8.

“The Miss Magnolia Senior Citizen Beauty Pageant” [Arts Center Theatre]: The Four Old Broads are back, with some wacky new friends, in an all-new comedy. Against her better judgment, Lurleen Dupree is throwing the seventh annual Miss Magnolia Senior Citizen Beauty Pageant. Martha Parcell is certain that it is finally her year to win. But Beatrice, Imogene and Eaddy have other plans. Throw in a tambourine-playing squirrel, dueling Elvises, and an unfortunate spray-tanning incident… and you’re in for a knee-slapping, side-splitting night of live theatre. Directed by Christi Lueck-Sadiq. Opens Jan. 8. Runs through Jan. 25. This week’s performances are Thursday, Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan 10 at 3 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 11 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.marcoislandart.org/the-miss-magnolia-senior-citizen-beauty-pageant/ or telephone 239-394-4221.

CLOSING

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre 'Advice' closes at Florida Repertory Theatre Jan. 11.

“Advice” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: On the eve of their anniversary, Joy and Ron hear the most ridiculous news: their idiot friend Gary has written a self-help book…and it’s getting published! As they muse on what the new book could possibly say, Gary shows up and asks them to try out some of his “couple exercises.” They beg him not to quit his day job to become a life coach, but end up uncovering secrets that throw their relationship into chaos! “Advice” is produced at Florida Repertory Theatre as part of a National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere. (Other partner theaters are Florida Studio Theatre (Sarasota) and B Street Theatre (Sacramento, California.) Closes Jan. 11. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 7 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 8 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 10 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; and Sunday, Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, telephone 239-332-4488 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/36930/production/1232070.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre 'Lucky Stiff' closes at Florida Studio Theatre Jan. 11.

“Lucky $tiff” [Florida Studio Theatre in Gompertz Theatre]: A comedic murder mystery, complete with mistaken identities, six million bucks in diamonds, and a corpse in a wheelchair. An unassuming English shoe salesman who is forced to take the embalmed body of his recently murdered uncle on a vacation to Monte Carlo. Should he succeed in passing his uncle off as alive, Harry Witherspoon stands to inherit $6 million. If not, the money goes to the Universal Dog Home of Brooklyn...or else his uncle's gun-toting ex! Based on “The Man Who Broke the Bank at Monte Carlo” by Michael Butterworth. First Produced by Playwrights Horizons, Inc. Off-Broadway in 1988. For more, hear/read on WGCU, “Florida Studio Theatre’s ‘Lucky $tiff’ is a musical farce with heart.” Closes Jan. 11. This week’s performances are Thursday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-mainstage-series/lucky-stiff/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-3.

CONTINUING

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'A Tailor Near Me' is a story of self-discovery, friendship, and the magic of a perfectly tailored suit.

“A Tailor Near Me” [in the Keating Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre]: A man visits a tailor to have his suit pants let out after realizing he's gained some weight. What starts as a simple alteration turns into a transformative journey. Through their deepening conversations both their lives are altered. “A Tailor Near Me” is a story of self-discovery, friendship, and the magic of a perfectly tailored suit. Stars David Cantor and Paul Nicholas. Runs through Feb. 22. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 7 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 9 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 10 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-mainstage-series/a-tailor-near-me/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-2.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing and Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Savor swingin’ favorites like 'Come Fly with Me' and 'It Had to Be You' and delightfully cheeky numbers such as 'Stuff Like That There' and 'Me and Mrs. Jones.'

“Feeling Good” [Court Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Swing into an evening of style, swagger, and timeless charm with “Feeling Good,” a high-energy celebration of modern crooners. From the timeless elegance of Sinatra and the smooth sophistication of Michael Bublé to the sparkle of Bette Midler and Lady Gaga, this show delivers silky vocals, irresistible rhythms, and captivating personality. Savor swingin’ favorites like “Come Fly With Me” and “It Had to Be You,” fresh hits like “Home” and “Moondance,” and delightfully cheeky numbers such as “Stuff Like That There” and “Me and Mrs. Jones.” Equal parts class and sass, “Feeling Good” will leave you – well – feeling good. For more, hear/read “Florida Studio Theatre’s tribute to the crooner has Court Cabaret audiences ‘Feeling Good.’” Runs through Feb. 9. This week’s shows are Tuesday, Jan. 6 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 7 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Thursday, Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Friday, Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 9 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 10 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; and Sunday, Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-cabaret-series/feeling-good/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-3.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre With a score featuring 'Tradition,' 'Matchmaker, Matchmaker,' 'If I Were a Rich Man' and 'Sunrise, Sunset,' 'Fiddler on the Roof' is a powerful celebration of family, hope, and the enduring human spirit.

“Fiddler on the Roof” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: This Tony Award-winning classic follows Tevye as he navigates the challenges of tradition, family, and change in his close-knit Jewish village. As his five daughters seek love on their own terms and outside forces threaten their way of life, Tevye must balance faith, love, and resilience. With a rousing and heartwarming score featuring "Tradition," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," "If I Were a Rich Man" and "Sunrise, Sunset," "Fiddler on the Roof" is a powerful celebration of family, hope, and the enduring human spirit. Runs through Feb. 14. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Jan. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 7 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 8 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 11 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/fiddler-on-the-roof/.

“Life’s a Beach” [Florida Studio Theatre in Bowne’s Lab]: Drawing inspiration from audience suggestions, the cast of FST Improv weaves sketches, musical numbers, and classic improv games that pay special tribute to this beautiful spot in paradise we hold dear. From the epic annual snowbird migration and abundant roundabout confusion to dogs in strollers and seemingly never-ending construction, nothing is safe from a good-spirited tease in this audience-favorite FST Improv show. Runs through March 28. This week’s performance is Saturday, Jan. 10 at 8:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/fst-improv/lifes-a-beach.

“Snow White” [Florida Studio Children’s Theatre]: You’ve never seen Snow White like this before! Two quick-changing actors bring an entire fairy tale world to life in this inventive retelling of the classic story. From the evil queen and the magic mirror to the seven dwarfs and a brave princess, this fast-paced adventure delights audiences of all ages with creativity, heart, and humor. Closes Feb. 1. This week’s performance is Sunday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visithttps://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-childrens-theatre/snow-white/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-3.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing and Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Florida Studio Theatre’s 'Three Pianos' is a high-energy musical celebration of the artists who transformed 88 keys into pure magic.

“Three Pianos” [Florida Studio Theatre]: They broke the rules. They rewrote the charts. And they made us all believe that a single piano could change everything. Florida Studio Theatre’s “Three Pianos” is a high-energy musical celebration of the artists who transformed 88 keys into pure magic. From Billy Joel to Stevie Wonder, from Carole King to Sara Bareilles, these are the performers who refused to play by the rules—using melody, rhythm, and poetry to redefine what popular music could be. Created by Rebecca Hopkins, Richard Hopkins and Sarah Durham, with musical arrangements by Jim Prosser, “Three Pianos” honors the legacy of the great piano storytellers. For more, hear/read on WGCU, “Florida Studio Theatre celebrates piano legends who refused to play by the rules.” Runs through April 5. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Wednesday, Jan. 7 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Thursday, Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Friday, Jan. 9 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Saturday, Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT] AND 9 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-cabaret-series/three-pianos/subscribe-to-winter-cab-2.

