'Impressions and Relics' at BIG ARTS features Rauschenberg protege and sculptor Jonas Stirner

Southwest Florida is home to more than a dozen art centers. Most host visual art exhibitions showcasing member, regional and nationally renowned artists that change every month. In January, there are 35 shows at these venues, underscoring the importance of the arts in our part of the country.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Arts Center Sarasota is celebrating its 100th anniversary season.

“Echoes: Movement and Performance” [Art Center Sarasota]: This is an exhibition of work by Delsy Rubio. In it, she brings line, material, and scale together in a visual language of transformation. The exhibition explores the echo not as repetition, but as resonance—shifting, distorting, yet holding onto something essential. Movement becomes both physical and internal, while permanence emerges through coherence: the invisible thread that links each form, gesture, and decision. Runs to Jan. 10.

“The Collective Lens” [Art Center Sarasota]: This is a dynamic group exhibition showcasing the recent photographic works of member artists who have participated in Art Center Sarasota’s peer critique program over the past two years. What began in March 2023 as “Artists on Art – A Peer Critique” has grown into a vibrant and supportive community of photographers, gathering monthly to exchange ideas, offer constructive feedback, and explore the ever-evolving possibilities of their medium. Each artist brings a unique perspective, and together their work forms an eclectic and thought-provoking visual dialogue. More than a showcase of individual talent, the exhibition is a testament to the power of community and creative exchange. The photographs on view represent not only the personal growth of each artist, but also the collaborative spirit that defines their shared experience. Runs to Jan. 10.

“Of Form and Futility: Visual Dialogues Pertaining to the Pastoral of Andre the Giant and Samuel Beckett” [Art Center Sarasota]: This exhibition contains work by Russ Noto. It explores the environment through paintings that evoke a strong sense of place anchored by a figurative presence. In these works, text, gesture, and form step in as stand-ins for the figure in a subtle but dramatic mythology that exists in an amazingly verdant and artificial space. The idea for this exhibition is based off of the real-life interaction between Samuel Beckett and Andre the Giant. The playwright would give young Andre a ride to school and, factually speaking, this is really all that is known about their relationship. However, there is conjecture around their interaction and the topic of their conversations. Where historical fact ends in this situation, studio research begins. Russ draws from the physicality of the wrestler and the cerebral vocation of the absurdist to create a dialogue of form and concept against blooming meadows. Runs to Jan. 10.

“Paradise, a Juried Show” [Art Center Sarasota]: This exhibition is a visual exploration of utopia, beauty, and escapism, where artists are invited to imagine and create visions of a perfect world. From serene landscapes to fantastical realms, “Paradise” showcases compelling interpretations of what paradise can be—personal, poetic, or provocative. Robyn Holl juried this show. Runs to Jan. 10.

“Annual Juried Members Show” [Art Center Sarasota]: The Annual Juried Members Show celebrates the incredible breadth and depth of talent within Art Center Sarasota’s member community. Unbound by a theme, this exhibition offers an open invitation into the diverse creative worlds of its artists. What sets this exhibition apart is its inclusivity: every member artist who submits is guaranteed a place in the show. This democratic approach highlights ACS’s commitment to accessibility and artistic equity, while creating a rich and varied visual dialogue. The Annual Juried Members Show is not only a celebration of individual vision, but also a powerful reflection of the collective creativity that defines the ACS community. This year, in honor of ACS’s centennial, the exhibition expands to fill all four gallery spaces—making it a joyful and powerful way to celebrate 100 years of creativity, community, and the enduring spirit of art in Sarasota. Juror is Willem van Osnabrugge. Opens Jan. 22 with opening night reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Runs to Feb. 21.

Courtesy of Venice Art Center / Venice Art Center 'Colors in Motion' opens at Venice Art Center in January.

Courtesy of Venice Art Center / Venice Art Center 'Colors in Motion' is a group show judged by Juror Mara Torres Gonzalez at Venice Art Center.

“Colors in Motion” [Venice Art Center]: Juror Mara Torres Gonzalez. Opens Jan. 9 with opening reception from 5-7 p.m. Runs to Feb. 10.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Leoma Lovegrove frequently painted The Beatles, which was a favorite subject of the people who patronized her galleries on Matlacha and in downtown Fort Myers.

“Meet My Beatles by Leoma Lovegrove” [Venice Art Center Altman-Vogt Solo Exhibit]: Opens Jan. 9. Runs to Feb. 10.

2025 Annual Art Show [DeSoto Arts Center]: The DeSoto Arts Center promotes and celebrates the arts in DeSoto County. The center’s annual art show includes work by DeSoto Art Center members in the categories of painting and photography.

Courtesy of Visual Arts Center / Visual Arts Center 'Raging Blaze,' by artists Belinda Duclos and Mark Tracy, is on view this month at the Visual Arts Center in Punta Gorda.

“Dream Big or Go Small” [Visual Arts Center in Punta Gorda]: This juried show celebrates big and small. Opens Jan. 8. Opening reception is Jan. 15 from 5-7 p.m. Runs to Feb. 3.

“The Art of Us – Susan Fraley & Rosalie Mack” [Visual Arts Center in Punta Gorda]: Two longtime members and artists of the Visual Arts Center have their artwork on display in Rebecca Hall.

Courtesy of Visual Arts Center / Visual Arts Center 'Promise,' by artist Susan Fraley.

An accomplished self-taught artist, Fraley draws inspiration from travel and study in Austria and Italy. She creates large-scale oil paintings in an impressionist style with a slight nudge toward realism employing large brushes, brayers, wedges and palette knives to create unexpected paint strokes. Living in Florida, she has found a niche painting dramatic, provocative mermaids. However, an occasional dog, bird, cat or gecko is never out of the question.

Courtesy of Visual Arts Center / Visual Arts Center 'Banter at the Blue Dog,' by Rosalie Mack.

Mack was born and raised in Bradenton. She worked as a fashion illustrator while she earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts. She began teaching art in Charlotte County in 1982 and recently retired from Charlotte High School where she taught Advanced Placement Drawing, Drawing and Painting, and Art History & Appreciation. As an artist, Rosalie loves drawing in all mediums and has a passion for art history. Opens Jan. 8. Opening reception is Jan. 15 from 5 to 7 p.m. Runs to Feb. 3.

Also of interest, read, “Visual Arts Center board makes Sandra Moon permanent executive director.”

Courtesy of Arts of the Inland Gallery in LaBelle / Arts of the Inland Gallery in LaBelle. Airing of the Quilts at Arts of the Inland Gallery in LaBelle

“January Gallery Theme” and “Airing of the Quilts” [Arts of the Inland Gallery]: January’s Gallery Theme is “Narrative Threads,” which refers to narratives created with art. Opened Jan. 1. The popular “Airing of the Quilts” show opened Jan. 3. Both run to Jan. 31. The gallery is located at 471 N. Lee Street in LaBelle.

Courtesy of Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center / sbdac.com Through 'Lee chateau people,' viewers are afforded the ability to feel the spirit of creation, connection, and transformation that was born in that special place.

“Lee Chateau People” [Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center Atrium Gallery]: For 30 days in April 2024, 22 artists journeyed to the serene countryside of Champagne-Ardenne, France, to take part in the Château d’Orquevaux Artist Residency. Among them was SBDAC’s own artist and graphic designer Israel Alpizar. Within the walls of the château, surrounded by rolling hills and timeless beauty, strangers became friends, and inspiration flowed as freely as the French wine shared at dusk. Through "Lee Chateau People," viewers are provided a glimpse of that world and the ability to feel the spirit of creation, connection, and transformation that was born in that special place. “Lee Chateau People” is a reflection of that awakening—art born from stillness, friendship, and the timeless call to create. [The mission of Château d’Orquevaux is to offer artists a haven without judgment, a sanctuary where imagination can unfold naturally and freely. It is a place to explore, to dream, and to listen to the quiet voice of creativity that so often gets lost in the noise of everyday life. The award-winning residency celebrates not just the art that emerges, but the journey of becoming, the shared meals, the late-night conversations, the moments of solitude that give rise to new vision. Immersed in the rhythm of the French countryside, artists rediscover themselves and their work anew.] Runs to Jan. 30.

Courtesy of Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center / sbdac.com 'Neon Coast: Southwest Florida under UV' is a collection of blacklight oil paintings that bring the vibrant landscapes and unique wildlife of Southwest Florida to life.

“Neon Coast: Southwest Florida Under UV” [Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center Capital Gallery]: This is a captivating collection of blacklight oil paintings that bring the vibrant landscapes and unique wildlife of Southwest Florida to life. Each piece is filled with vivid colors that glow under blacklight, revealing hidden details and transforming the natural beauty of the region into an extraordinary visual experience. Created by Dr. Jackson Trescott, the paintings offer a unique dual experience, appearing completely different under blacklight compared to regular light, providing the viewer with a unique, two-in-one painting experience. A veterinarian, artist, and lifelong outdoor enthusiast whose deep appreciation for nature is reflected in every brushstroke of his work, Trescott was raised on the pristine barrier island of Cayo Costa. His early experiences there included surfing, fishing, and a love for high-speed watercraft. They not only shaped his adventurous spirit but also instilled in him a lasting reverence for the environment—a theme that now defines his artistic vision. His work seeks to capture the essence of the natural scenes he encounters in his outdoor pursuits, blending memory, movement, and emotion. His goal is to inspire others to connect with and appreciate the beauty of the world around them, just as he has through both his art and his life. Runs to Jan. 30.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / artinlee.org 'Stardust,' by Ana Delgado

“Crossed Strands by Ana Albertina” [Alliance for the Arts Main Gallery]: Ana Albertina Delgado employs pictorial language to express characters who are ambiguously connected through their enigmatic abilities and capacity for seduction as they explore the mystery of life. Like a skilled fiction writer, she isolates the distinguishing qualities of her subjects and then amplifies those qualities – visually and thematically – in a way that celebrates humanity’s potential. She also draws influence from urban mythology together with traditional country stories and myths. Her paintings reveal the oddness of everyday life and the rebellious spirit that lurks within us all. We find ourselves identifying with her subjects, no matter how extreme. Each painting is a narrative, a novel on canvas, complete with lead players, supporting cast, and – flowing alongside the remarkable technical currents – a dynamic plot that entertains, enlightens, and enchants. Opens Jan. 9 with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Runs to Feb. 28.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / artinlee.org Alliance for the Arts Graphic for PopUp Auction

“PopUp Auction House” [Alliance for the Arts Foulds Theatre Gallery]: In celebration of the Alliance for the Arts’ 50th anniversary, renowned artist Marcus Jansen coordinated PopUp Museum50, an exhibit highlighting the highest quality of artists in Southwest Florida. This exhibition took place in the Alliance’s main gallery for two days only. As part of the admission process for PopUp Museum50, invited artists were asked to donate one small artwork to the Alliance for the Arts. This collection of works showcases, in small form, the same talents displayed on the walls of the original exhibition and subject to auction. Featured artists include Alex Lago, Alisen Gant, Bonnie Wallace, Bruce MacKenchie, David Acevedo, David Martin, Dominick Tascher, Donna Chase, Jade Griffin, Jim Krieger, Joan Sonnenberg, Juan Diaz, Julie Obney, Julio Julio, Karen Nolan, Kathy Summer, Kellen Beck Mills, Khaysie Tiburcio, Krista Johnson, Leo Johnson, Lily Hatchett, Mary LaGarde, Mike Maccarone, Rebekah Myers, Solangel Lopez, Stephen Seal, William Dickgraber, Zan Lombardo. Opens Jan. 9 with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Runs to Feb. 28.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / artinlee.org 'The Exuberance of Spring,' by artist Patti Wilson, is part of 'Organic Abstractions' exhibition in the Alliance Member Gallery.

“Organic Abstractions by Patti Wilson” [Alliance for the Arts Member Gallery]: After relocating from Canada to Florida 11 years ago, Patti Wilson found herself deeply moved by vivid new landscapes and light—a shift that stirred a long-dormant desire to express gratitude through art. Despite failing an eighth-grade art class and subsequently avoiding artistic pursuits for over 25 years, her creative journey was unexpectedly rekindled at an art therapy retreat in France. It wasn’t until retirement that she fully embraced her artistic path, enrolling in her first formal art class at the Alliance for the Arts, where she studied the impressionistic style of Gale Bennett. Now, as both an artist and a spiritual coach with a 30-year background in psychotherapy, she brings a deep sensitivity and intuitive presence to her work. Her colorful, organic abstractions radiate expressive energy, serving as a joyful and heartfelt dialogue between inner experience and the natural world. Opens Jan. 9 with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Runs to Feb. 28.

“Emphasis: A Mural Project” [Alliance for the Arts 10-acre campus]: This round of the Alliance’s outdoor mural project features artworks by 13 artists from all over the country (Florida, New Mexico, California, Texas and Washington). Featured artists include David Neeld, Lawrence Phillips, Bruce MacKenchie, Andrea Facusse, Denise Chasin, Gwendalin Aranya, Jenny Pearl, Julio Julio, Alisa Sozonyk, Peter Harrington, Carolyn Steele, Sandi Ludescher, and Nancy Cunningham.

Courtesy of Tribby Arts Center / Tribby Arts Center Founded in 1974 in Clearwater, the Miniature Art Society of Florida, Inc. consists of artists involved in the world of miniaturism.

“Minute Masterpieces: Urbanscapes by Alberto Chailosky” [Tribby Arts Center]: Albert Chailosky is a self-made sculpture artist, graphic designer, and art director. He was born in Cuba, raised in Miami, and lived in New York City, Columbus, Ohio, and now resides in Fort Myers. He attended Rhode Island School of Design and after graduating with an illustration degree, moved to New York City to attend New York University's Tisch School of the Arts and to pursue his dream of being a full-time artist. For 11 years, he worked as a set designer in New York for various Broadway shows and for "Saturday Night Live." His artwork tells the story of his life: where he's lived, eaten, drank, and the moments between that make up a lifetime. On display through Jan. 17.

“Minute Masterpieces: Fine Art by Miniature Art Society of Florida Artists” [Tribby Arts Center]: Founded in 1974 in Clearwater, the Miniature Art Society of Florida, Inc. consists of artists involved in the exciting world of miniaturism. It seeks to broaden the awareness of the public and collectors to the delicate beauty and refinement of this venerable art form. On display through Jan. 17.

Courtesy of Tribby Arts Center / Tribby Arts Center The centerpiece of this exhibition is a monumental textile which references human and water resources.

“Above & Beyond: Works by Sun Smith-Foret” [Tribby Arts Center]: Living in the St. Louis area, Smith-Forêt creates textural works with symbolic meanings. The centerpiece of the exhibition is a monumental textile titled “Riverwork,” which references human and water resources. The work is 300 feet of pliable sections of sewn, layered, hand-quilted, hand-stenciled, and painted cloth that incorporates the work of more than 70 artists. Designed to be displayed in its entirety or sections, in the Tribby the work will extend across 220 feet of wall space. The exhibition also includes more than 60 basketry works, 36 small paintings, and a large sculptural installation, “Comma, Black.” Opens Jan. 28. Runs to April 25.

Courtesy of Tribby Arts Center / Tribby Arts Center The multi-talented Stephanie Trick relaxes by painting exquisite floral watercolors; this exhibition places her work on display for the first time in the United States.

“Rhythm & Blooms: Watercolors by Stephanie Trick” [Tribby Arts Center]: Stephanie Trick and her husband, Paolo Alderighi, travel around the world to present concerts in which they play together on one piano. The multi-talented Trick relaxes by painting exquisite floral watercolors. This exhibition places her work on display for the first time in the United States. The exhibition also includes 10 haiku—a traditional style of Japanese poetry characterized by a specific syllabic, rhythmic pattern—by members of the Tribby Writers Guild. Opens Jan. 28 with a preview reception on Jan. 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. Runs to April 25.

“Strangescapes” [Cape Coral Art Center]: In this solo exhibition, “Strangescapes” presents imaginary worlds painted by artist David Acevedo. Each piece tells stories of personal experience and memories. Opened Jan. 2. Opening reception is Jan. 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. Runs to Jan. 29.

Courtesy of BIG ARTS / BIG ARTS 'Just Keep Swimming' closes at BIG ARTS Jan. 12.

“Just Keep Swimming” [BIG ARTS Mezzanine Gallery]: This is a solo show featuring work by Marti Koehler. “The process of making art starts with an abstract memory or feeling that sparks inspiration, leading to a colorful, gestural exploration,” states Koehler. “As the work progresses, my conscious thoughts and personal symbols emerge, often through groups or lone swimmers—metaphors for navigating life. My art delves into themes like identity, connection, empowerment, grief, loss, and stillness. The shift from abstraction to representation helps clarify my creative vision.” Closes Jan. 12.

Courtesy of BIG ARTS / BIG ARTS Cape Coral artist Mariapia Malerba paints mural 'I Am My Home' which greets visitors to BIG ARTS on Sanibel Island.

“I Am My Home” [West Gallery at BIG ARTS]: Cape Coral artist Mariapia Malerba describes her BIG ARTS exhibit with a poem: “Without the corals, the octopus has no sanctuary/Without the reef, a thousand species lose their story/Without care, we lose our home/To hold life, we must protect what sustains it/To feel at home in this world, we must remember we are not alone in it." Runs through June 30.

Courtesy of BIG ARTS / BIG ARTS 'Bouquet' by Nancy Sperte is part of the 'Ode to Joy' exhibition at BIG ARTS.

“Ode to Joy” [Dunham Family Gallery at BIG ARTS]: “Ode to Joy” is a collection of fine art embracing various media, styles, colors, moods, and techniques that visually interpret and explore the concept of joy. Juried and judged by local artist David Acevedo, the works in this annual exhibit were created by the Sanibel-Captiva Art League, which brought together members of all affiliates of the Art Council of Southwest Florida. [Founded over 60 years ago, the Sanibel-Captiva Art League’s focus has been to foster cooperation and exchange of ideas among artists, provide exhibits for the public, and coordinate with many organizations that form the cornerstone of the islands’ community.] Closes Jan. 25.

Courtesy of BIG ARTS / BIG ARTS In this exhibition, artist Ebenezer Leyva carries out an experimental inquiry about perception.

“A Journey to the Oracle” [BIG ARTS Mezzanine Gallery]: In this exhibition, artist Ebenezer Leyva carries out an experimental inquiry about perception. This introspective search leads him to pursue the essential plot that unites things, the energetic mesh that links all in existence. Learn more here. Opens Jan. 23. Artist reception is Jan. 30 at 5 p.m. Runs to April 17.

Courtesy of BIG ARTS / BIG ARTS BIG ARTS Promo for Jonas Stirner's 'Impressions and Relics.'

“Impressions and Relics: Jonas Stirner” [BIG ARTS Dunham Family Gallery]: Jonas Stirner returns to BIG ARTS with “Impressions and Relics,” a powerful exhibition of new two- and three-dimensional works including maquettes of large-scale outdoor sculptures and photographic collages inspired by his global travels. Known for his bold abstract forms and innovative use of industrial materials, Stirner bridges the spirit and the tactile in works that span everything from intimate studies to monumental public installations. Stirner worked as a gallery assistant to iconic modern artist Robert Rauschenberg from 1997 to 2012. A sculptor, he has several monumental public art installations to his credit including “Square Wave” in the BIG ARTS sculpture garden. In the studio, he creates collage paintings, transfer solvent prints and large-scale photographic compositions. Opens Jan. 29. Runs to March 15.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita / Arts Bonita Fort Myers Beach Art Association is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

“Coming Around: A Fort Myers Beach Artist Association Exhibition” [Arts Bonita Performing Arts Center, Hinman Gallery-in-the-Round]: Runs through Jan. 8.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita / Arts Bonita Jason Hackenwerth is a multidisciplinary artist working in the fields of painting, sculpture, and installation.

“Crooked Highway – Jason Hackenwerth” [Arts Bonita Visual Arts Center]: Jason Hackenwerth is a multidisciplinary artist working in the fields of painting, sculpture, and installation. His work has been exhibited in galleries and museums around the world including the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York; the Victoria and Albert Museum, London; and the National Museums Scotland. Hackenwerth received his MFA in painting from the Savannah College of Art and Design in 2010 and his Bachelor of Fine Arts in printmaking from Webster University in 1997. Press includes The New York Times, Art in America, Surface Magazine, American Craft, Design Journal, Sculpture Magazine, Metal Magazine, Art Desk, Creative Review UK, Creative Review. He is a 2011 Pollock-Krasner Foundation Inc. grant recipient, and a two-time recipient of the Creative Pinellas Professional Artist Grant and Palladium Theater Creative Fellow. Opens Jan. 8 with opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Runs to Jan. 29.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita / Arts Bonita 'Through the Lens' is an Open Call for photographers of all backgrounds and styles to showcase the world as seen through their eyes.

“Through the Lens: A Photographer’s Perspective” [Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts Hinman Gallery-in-the-Round]: “Through the Lens” is an open call for photographers of all backgrounds and styles to showcase the world as seen through their eyes. This exhibit invites artists to submit work that captures a unique perspective—whether it reveals hidden beauty in everyday moments, tells a powerful story, explores abstraction, or documents the truth of our times. From black and white film to digital experimentation, this exhibition celebrates the artistry, innovation, and emotion that photography can evoke. Opens Jan. 15 with a reception from 6 tp 8 p.m. Runs to Feb. 19.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Marco Island Center for the Arts is located at 1010 Winterberry Drive.

“Magic of the Sea” [Marco Island Center for the Arts]: This exhibition features artists Douglas David, Jim Freeman and Peggy Keigley with work by Margo Kostecka in La Petite Galerie in January and by Joyce Flynn Hirsch in February. Opens Jan. 12. Reception Jan. 13. Runs to Feb. 24.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.