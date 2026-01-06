© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Got Drought? Federal government offers loans up to $2 million to off-set losses from 2025 drought

WGCU | By Eileen Kelley
Published January 6, 2026 at 1:17 PM EST
A pond on the Florida Gulf Coast University campus is three or four feet lower than normal, exposing land normally under a foot of water or more, now dried out from the sun
Bayles, Tom
/
WGCU
In May of 2025, a pond on the Florida Gulf Coast University campus was reduced three or four feet lower than normal, exposing land normally under a foot of water or more, and dried out from the sun

Droughts are a re-occurring feature in Florida’s climate  with severe episodes happening every few years, especially in Central and Southwest Florida.  
 
Last spring, Southwest Florida experienced its worst drought in 24 years.  
 
In addition to fire dangers, droughts can affect water supplies and agriculture.  Depending on the length of the drought, the ramifications can be widespread and prolonged.  
 
That’s why the federal government is offering loans to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, plant nurseries and non-profits  impacted by the drought in the following  counties: Charlotte, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, St. Lucie and Sumter. 

These low-interest loan amounts can be up to $2 million.  Applications are due Feb. 2.

To apply online visit sba.gov/disaster. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Environment WGCU NewsEnvironmentDrought
Eileen Kelley
See stories by Eileen Kelley
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU