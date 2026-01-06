Got Drought? Federal government offers loans up to $2 million to off-set losses from 2025 drought

Droughts are a re-occurring feature in Florida’s climate with severe episodes happening every few years, especially in Central and Southwest Florida.



Last spring, Southwest Florida experienced its worst drought in 24 years.



In addition to fire dangers, droughts can affect water supplies and agriculture. Depending on the length of the drought, the ramifications can be widespread and prolonged.



That’s why the federal government is offering loans to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, plant nurseries and non-profits impacted by the drought in the following counties: Charlotte, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, St. Lucie and Sumter.

These low-interest loan amounts can be up to $2 million. Applications are due Feb. 2.

To apply online visit sba.gov/disaster. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

