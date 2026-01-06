Hiring event targets Fort Myers residents; resume help, job coaching assistance offered

A nonprofit organization and a local church are joining forces to bring a hiring event to Fort Myers residents.

Better Together, which works with families and children, is partnering with Christ Community Church to organize the event. In addition to opportunities to meet directly with hiring managers, job seekers will also be able to receive free resume assistance and one-on-one job coaching.

Organizers said the event is intended to help participants build connections that can lead to long-term employment. Employers representing a range of industries are expected to attend, including health care, staffing, retail and public service. Companies and organizations scheduled to participate include A Perfect Choice Home Care, Humana, Mancan Staffing, McKenney Home Care, New Horizons of Southwest Florida, Reece Windows & Doors, Waste Pro of Florida and more. Additional employers and community resource partners are expected to join the event as it approaches.

The job fair will take place on Thursday, Jan. 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Christ Community Church, 4050 Colonial Blvd. in Fort Myers. Job seekers and employers can register on its website.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.