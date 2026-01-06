© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hiring event targets Fort Myers residents; resume help, job coaching assistance offered

WGCU | By Elizabeth Andarge
Published January 6, 2026 at 11:35 AM EST

A nonprofit organization and a local church are joining forces to bring a hiring event to Fort Myers residents.

Better Together, which works with families and children, is partnering with Christ Community Church to organize the event. In addition to opportunities to meet directly with hiring managers, job seekers will also be able to receive free resume assistance and one-on-one job coaching.

Organizers said the event is intended to help participants build connections that can lead to long-term employment. Employers representing a range of industries are expected to attend, including health care, staffing, retail and public service. Companies and organizations scheduled to participate include A Perfect Choice Home Care, Humana, Mancan Staffing, McKenney Home Care, New Horizons of Southwest Florida, Reece Windows & Doors, Waste Pro of Florida and more. Additional employers and community resource partners are expected to join the event as it approaches.

The job fair will take place on Thursday, Jan. 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Christ Community Church, 4050 Colonial Blvd. in Fort Myers. Job seekers and employers can register on its website.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Culture and Connections WGCU NewsJobsEmployment
Elizabeth Andarge
See stories by Elizabeth Andarge
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU
  • Everglades detention center in eastern Collier County
    Immigration
    County judge rejects 'Alcatraz' access lawsuit filed by lawmakers
    Jim Saunders/News Service of Florida
    A Leon County circuit judge has rejected a lawsuit filed by five Democratic lawmakers who sought access to the immigrant-detention center dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz,” saying laws about access to state prisons and local jails do not apply to the Everglades facility. Judge Jonathan Sjostrom on Friday sided with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration in the lawsuit filed after lawmakers made an unannounced visit to the detention center in July but were denied access. The Democrats contended in the lawsuit the denial violated laws allowing access by legislators to correctional institutions.
  • Health
    Lee County DAS reduces adoption fees for month of January
    Cary Barbor
    For the month of January, Lee County Domestic Animal Services has reduced adoption fees for adult dogs,cats, and kittens to $25.
  • FILE - In this Friday, March 22, 2019, file photo, a marijuana plant is visible at Compassionate Care Foundation's medical marijuana dispensary in Egg Harbor Township, N.J. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will move to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug, a historic shift to generations of American drug policy that could have wide ripple-effects across the country. The DEA’s proposal still must be reviewed by the White House Office of Management and Budget. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
    Health
    Florida AG Uthmeier, business groups target pot proposal
    Jim Saunders/News Service of Florida
    Attorney General James Uthmeier and two major business groups have urged the Florida Supreme Court to reject a proposed recreational-marijuana constitutional amendment, arguing it is misleading and conflicts with federal law. Uthmeier, the Florida Chamber of Commerce and Associated Industries of Florida filed briefs Friday as the Supreme Court prepares to make a pivotal decision about whether the proposed constitutional amendment meets legal tests to go on the November ballot.