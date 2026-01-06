© 2026 WGCU News
The female takeover of video games

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published January 6, 2026 at 5:52 AM EST

The video game industry has continued to blossom and last year, it’s estimated to have brought in over $190 billion in revenue. But who’s manning the controller now might surprise you.

According to the Entertainment Software Association, the average video game player is 36 years old — and a woman. WGCU’s Sandra Viktorova sat with Aubrey Quinn, The ESA’s senior vice president of communications and public affairs, to learn more about a change in demographics.

