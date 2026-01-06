© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fort Myers Beach library to host free legal clinic for seniors

WGCU | By Elizabeth Andarge
Published January 6, 2026 at 4:11 PM EST
Braun, Michael

The Lee County Legal Aid Society will host a free legal clinic Jan. 14 offering limited civil legal advice to local seniors.

The clinic will include a 30-minute panel presentation by local attorneys focusing on civil law topics of interest to seniors, with particular emphasis on post-hurricane legal challenges such as contractor fraud and insurance claims.

Following the presentation, attorneys will take questions from the audience before offering 20-minute one-on-one consultations on any civil legal issue.

“These clinics provide a safe, welcoming space where experienced attorneys volunteer their time to help residents navigate challenges like insurance disputes, contractor fraud and other post-hurricane concerns at absolutely no cost,” said Andrew Banyai, executive director of the Lee County Legal Aid Society.

The clinic is free and open to Lee County residents ages 50 and older. Walk-ins are welcome, though registration is encouraged.

To register, participants should email Nanci@leecountylegalaid.org with their contact information and a brief description of the legal assistance they are seeking. Attendees are also encouraged to bring any relevant documents.

The event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon Jan. 14 at the Fort Myers Beach Public Library.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Culture and Connections WGCU NewsLee CountyLegal Aid
Elizabeth Andarge
See stories by Elizabeth Andarge
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU