Fort Myers Beach library to host free legal clinic for seniors

The Lee County Legal Aid Society will host a free legal clinic Jan. 14 offering limited civil legal advice to local seniors.

The clinic will include a 30-minute panel presentation by local attorneys focusing on civil law topics of interest to seniors, with particular emphasis on post-hurricane legal challenges such as contractor fraud and insurance claims.

Following the presentation, attorneys will take questions from the audience before offering 20-minute one-on-one consultations on any civil legal issue.

“These clinics provide a safe, welcoming space where experienced attorneys volunteer their time to help residents navigate challenges like insurance disputes, contractor fraud and other post-hurricane concerns at absolutely no cost,” said Andrew Banyai, executive director of the Lee County Legal Aid Society.

The clinic is free and open to Lee County residents ages 50 and older. Walk-ins are welcome, though registration is encouraged.

To register, participants should email Nanci@leecountylegalaid.org with their contact information and a brief description of the legal assistance they are seeking. Attendees are also encouraged to bring any relevant documents.

The event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon Jan. 14 at the Fort Myers Beach Public Library.

