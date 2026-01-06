© 2026 WGCU News
Got road construction questions? Answers may be a meeting away

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published January 6, 2026 at 4:14 PM EST
File

The Florida Department of Transportation and Desoto County government will host two public meetings on a proposed one-mile-long road-construction project on Kings Highway.

Extending from the Charlotte County line to Southwest Glenadine Avenue are proposed projects that include widening the roadway and modifying median accesses.

An open-house style presentation is to begin at 5:30 Thursday at the Grace Presbyterian Church on Kings Highway. For more information the public information meeting, visit the project website https://www.swflroads.com/project/440342-2

Following on January 15 will be an on-line presentation and a livequestion -and-answer period. Those wishing to participate in the on-line presentation are asked to register in advance at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8157516911744717149

