Volunteers plant 'Power to Care' community garden in Labelle

Hundreds of Florida Power & Light employees fanned out across 10 counties in the state recently putting man-power and community service to work all in the name of making Florida an even better place to live and work.

In Labelle, FPL volunteers joined Labelle Middle School students to help complete a new education garden. They planted an assortment of pollinator plants, installed educational signs for the foliage and erected a fountain.

The project was in partnership with the City of LaBelle; the Arts of the Inland Gallery; LaBelle Garden Club; the National Future Farmers of America organization; Labelle Middle School and the Hendry County School District.

“It’s very important for FPL to be part of the communities we serve and give back in different ways,” said Charlotte Miller, a spokeswoman for the utility.

This is the 18thyear for the FP&L Power to Care Program. The LaBelle garden project was just one of 30 projects across the state.

