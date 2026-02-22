Frozen meatball products due to possible metal contamination; sent to Aldi's nationwide

Rosina Food Products of New York is recalling approximately 9,462 pounds of ready-to-eat frozen meatball products that may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Sunday.

The affected products have a 15-month shelf-life and were shipped to Aldi supermarket locations nationwide.

The RTE fully cooked frozen meatball products were produced on July 30, 2025. The following products subject to the recall are [view labels]:



32-oz. printed poly film bag packages of fully cooked frozen “Bremer FAMILY SIZE ITALIAN STYLE MEATBALLS” containing “about 64 meatballs per package” with “BEST BY” date of “10/30/26” with timestamps between 17:08 through 18:20 printed on the back of the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 4286B” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered after FSIS received a consumer complaint regarding metal fragments found within the product.

There have been no confirmed reports of injury due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Customer Service, Rosina Food Products, Inc., at 1-888-767-4621 or CService@rosina.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

